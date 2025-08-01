More About LPT

Livepeer Logo

Livepeer Price(LPT)

Livepeer (LPT) Live Price Chart

$6.39
$6.39
-1.78%1D
USD

LPT Live Price Data & Information

Livepeer (LPT) is currently trading at 6.389 USD with a market cap of 274.14M USD. LPT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Livepeer Key Market Performance:

$ 499.24K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.78%
Livepeer 24-hour price change
42.91M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LPT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LPT price information.

LPT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Livepeer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.1158-1.78%
30 Days$ +0.386+6.43%
60 Days$ -2.529-28.36%
90 Days$ +1.519+31.19%
Livepeer Price Change Today

Today, LPT recorded a change of $ -0.1158 (-1.78%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Livepeer 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.386 (+6.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Livepeer 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LPT saw a change of $ -2.529 (-28.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Livepeer 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.519 (+31.19%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LPT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Livepeer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 6.355
$ 6.355

$ 6.772
$ 6.772

$ 99.777
$ 99.777

-0.63%

-1.78%

-8.27%

LPT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 274.14M
$ 274.14M

$ 499.24K
$ 499.24K

42.91M
42.91M

What is Livepeer (LPT)

Livepeer is an open source video live broadcast platform service based on the Ethereum blockchain. Livepeer Token (LPT) is the protocol token of the Livepeer network. Holders can bind tokens to transcoders to perform work on your behalf and earn new tokens and income every day.

Livepeer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Livepeer investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LPT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Livepeer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Livepeer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Livepeer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Livepeer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LPT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Livepeer price prediction page.

Livepeer Price History

Tracing LPT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LPT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Livepeer price history page.

Livepeer (LPT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Livepeer (LPT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LPT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Livepeer (LPT)

Looking for how to buy Livepeer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Livepeer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LPT to Local Currencies

1 LPT to VND
168,126.535
1 LPT to AUD
A$9.90295
1 LPT to GBP
4.79175
1 LPT to EUR
5.55843
1 LPT to USD
$6.389
1 LPT to MYR
RM27.21714
1 LPT to TRY
259.32951
1 LPT to JPY
¥958.35
1 LPT to ARS
ARS$8,764.04686
1 LPT to RUB
518.1479
1 LPT to INR
558.97361
1 LPT to IDR
Rp104,737.68816
1 LPT to KRW
8,910.7383
1 LPT to PHP
371.2009
1 LPT to EGP
￡E.310.24984
1 LPT to BRL
R$35.71451
1 LPT to CAD
C$8.81682
1 LPT to BDT
780.60802
1 LPT to NGN
9,784.05071
1 LPT to UAH
266.35741
1 LPT to VES
Bs785.847
1 LPT to CLP
$6,210.108
1 LPT to PKR
Rs1,809.87592
1 LPT to KZT
3,474.14653
1 LPT to THB
฿209.30364
1 LPT to TWD
NT$191.09499
1 LPT to AED
د.إ23.44763
1 LPT to CHF
Fr5.17509
1 LPT to HKD
HK$50.08976
1 LPT to MAD
.د.م58.1399
1 LPT to MXN
$120.49654
1 LPT to PLN
23.89486
1 LPT to RON
лв28.36716
1 LPT to SEK
kr62.54831
1 LPT to BGN
лв10.92519
1 LPT to HUF
Ft2,238.57782
1 LPT to CZK
137.61906
1 LPT to KWD
د.ك1.955034
1 LPT to ILS
21.65871

Livepeer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Livepeer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Livepeer Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Livepeer

Disclaimer

