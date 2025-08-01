More About LQR

LQR Price Info

LQR Whitepaper

LQR Official Website

LQR Tokenomics

LQR Price Forecast

LQR History

LQR Buying Guide

LQR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LQR Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Laqira Protocol Logo

Laqira Protocol Price(LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) Live Price Chart

$0.10603
$0.10603$0.10603
-0.10%1D
USD

LQR Live Price Data & Information

Laqira Protocol (LQR) is currently trading at 0.10603 USD with a market cap of 9.40M USD. LQR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Laqira Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 97.92K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.10%
Laqira Protocol 24-hour price change
88.62M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LQR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LQR price information.

LQR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Laqira Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001061-0.10%
30 Days$ +0.05244+97.85%
60 Days$ +0.03173+42.70%
90 Days$ +0.02313+27.90%
Laqira Protocol Price Change Today

Today, LQR recorded a change of $ -0.0001061 (-0.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Laqira Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.05244 (+97.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Laqira Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LQR saw a change of $ +0.03173 (+42.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Laqira Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02313 (+27.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LQR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Laqira Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.10042
$ 0.10042$ 0.10042

$ 0.10798
$ 0.10798$ 0.10798

$ 0.4117
$ 0.4117$ 0.4117

-0.27%

-0.10%

+27.70%

LQR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 9.40M
$ 9.40M$ 9.40M

$ 97.92K
$ 97.92K$ 97.92K

88.62M
88.62M 88.62M

What is Laqira Protocol (LQR)

Laqira Protocol is a DeFi hub with innovative products including LaqiraPay, LaqiDex and TaBit.

Laqira Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Laqira Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LQR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Laqira Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Laqira Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Laqira Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Laqira Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LQR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Laqira Protocol price prediction page.

Laqira Protocol Price History

Tracing LQR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LQR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Laqira Protocol price history page.

Laqira Protocol (LQR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Laqira Protocol (LQR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LQR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Laqira Protocol (LQR)

Looking for how to buy Laqira Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Laqira Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LQR to Local Currencies

1 LQR to VND
2,790.17945
1 LQR to AUD
A$0.1643465
1 LQR to GBP
0.0795225
1 LQR to EUR
0.0922461
1 LQR to USD
$0.10603
1 LQR to MYR
RM0.4516878
1 LQR to TRY
4.3037577
1 LQR to JPY
¥15.9045
1 LQR to ARS
ARS$145.4455922
1 LQR to RUB
8.599033
1 LQR to INR
9.2765647
1 LQR to IDR
Rp1,738.1964432
1 LQR to KRW
147.880041
1 LQR to PHP
6.160343
1 LQR to EGP
￡E.5.1488168
1 LQR to BRL
R$0.5927077
1 LQR to CAD
C$0.1463214
1 LQR to BDT
12.9547454
1 LQR to NGN
162.3732817
1 LQR to UAH
4.4203907
1 LQR to VES
Bs13.04169
1 LQR to CLP
$103.06116
1 LQR to PKR
Rs30.0361784
1 LQR to KZT
57.6559331
1 LQR to THB
฿3.4735428
1 LQR to TWD
NT$3.1713573
1 LQR to AED
د.إ0.3891301
1 LQR to CHF
Fr0.0858843
1 LQR to HKD
HK$0.8312752
1 LQR to MAD
.د.م0.964873
1 LQR to MXN
$1.9997258
1 LQR to PLN
0.3965522
1 LQR to RON
лв0.4707732
1 LQR to SEK
kr1.0380337
1 LQR to BGN
лв0.1813113
1 LQR to HUF
Ft37.1507914
1 LQR to CZK
2.2838862
1 LQR to KWD
د.ك0.03244518
1 LQR to ILS
0.3594417

Laqira Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Laqira Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Laqira Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Laqira Protocol

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

LQR
LQR
USD
USD

1 LQR = 0.10603 USD

Trade

LQRUSDT
$0.10603
$0.10603$0.10603
+1.63%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee