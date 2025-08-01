What is Liquity (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) is a token that captures the fee revenue generated by the Liquity Protocol via staking. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.

Liquity (LQTY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Liquity (LQTY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LQTY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Liquity (LQTY)

LQTY to Local Currencies

What is the circulating supply of Liquity (LQTY)? The current circulating supply of Liquity (LQTY) is 95.09M USD . What was the highest price of Liquity (LQTY)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Liquity (LQTY) is 55 USD .

