More About LRC

LRC Price Info

LRC Whitepaper

LRC Official Website

LRC Tokenomics

LRC Price Forecast

LRC History

LRC Buying Guide

LRC-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LRC Spot

LRC USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Loopring Logo

Loopring Price(LRC)

Loopring (LRC) Live Price Chart

$0.08279
$0.08279$0.08279
-3.24%1D
USD

LRC Live Price Data & Information

Loopring (LRC) is currently trading at 0.08268 USD with a market cap of 113.03M USD. LRC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Loopring Key Market Performance:

$ 507.30K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.24%
Loopring 24-hour price change
1.37B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LRC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LRC price information.

LRC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Loopring for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0027722-3.23%
30 Days$ +0.0109+15.18%
60 Days$ -0.00516-5.88%
90 Days$ -0.02307-21.82%
Loopring Price Change Today

Today, LRC recorded a change of $ -0.0027722 (-3.23%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Loopring 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0109 (+15.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Loopring 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LRC saw a change of $ -0.00516 (-5.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Loopring 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02307 (-21.82%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LRC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Loopring: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.08267
$ 0.08267$ 0.08267

$ 0.08927
$ 0.08927$ 0.08927

$ 3.8371
$ 3.8371$ 3.8371

-0.61%

-3.23%

-9.04%

LRC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 113.03M
$ 113.03M$ 113.03M

$ 507.30K
$ 507.30K$ 507.30K

1.37B
1.37B 1.37B

What is Loopring (LRC)

Loopring is a protocol for scalable, secure exchanges and payments on Ethereum using zkRollup. Loopring’s zkRollup now supports not just trading, but transfers as well.You can send ETH and ERC20 tokens instantly, for free, and with the same 100% Ethereum security guarantees.We will also launch an Ethereum smart-wallet mobile app for non-technical users to solve the user onboarding challenge soon.

Loopring is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Loopring investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LRC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Loopring on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Loopring buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Loopring Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Loopring, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LRC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Loopring price prediction page.

Loopring Price History

Tracing LRC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LRC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Loopring price history page.

Loopring (LRC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Loopring (LRC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LRC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Loopring (LRC)

Looking for how to buy Loopring? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Loopring on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LRC to Local Currencies

1 LRC to VND
2,175.7242
1 LRC to AUD
A$0.128154
1 LRC to GBP
0.06201
1 LRC to EUR
0.0719316
1 LRC to USD
$0.08268
1 LRC to MYR
RM0.3522168
1 LRC to TRY
3.3617688
1 LRC to JPY
¥12.402
1 LRC to ARS
ARS$113.4154632
1 LRC to RUB
6.705348
1 LRC to INR
7.2328464
1 LRC to IDR
Rp1,355.4096192
1 LRC to KRW
115.15257
1 LRC to PHP
4.8086688
1 LRC to EGP
￡E.4.0149408
1 LRC to BRL
R$0.463008
1 LRC to CAD
C$0.1140984
1 LRC to BDT
10.1018424
1 LRC to NGN
126.6153252
1 LRC to UAH
3.4469292
1 LRC to VES
Bs10.16964
1 LRC to CLP
$80.1996
1 LRC to PKR
Rs23.4414336
1 LRC to KZT
44.9589036
1 LRC to THB
฿2.70777
1 LRC to TWD
NT$2.4729588
1 LRC to AED
د.إ0.3034356
1 LRC to CHF
Fr0.0669708
1 LRC to HKD
HK$0.6482112
1 LRC to MAD
.د.م0.7540416
1 LRC to MXN
$1.5601716
1 LRC to PLN
0.3092232
1 LRC to RON
лв0.3670992
1 LRC to SEK
kr0.8094372
1 LRC to BGN
лв0.1413828
1 LRC to HUF
Ft28.9694184
1 LRC to CZK
1.7792736
1 LRC to KWD
د.ك0.02530008
1 LRC to ILS
0.2802852

Loopring Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Loopring, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Loopring Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Loopring

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

LRC
LRC
USD
USD

1 LRC = 0.08268 USD

Trade

LRCUSDT
$0.08268
$0.08268$0.08268
-5.05%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee