What is Loopring (LRC)

Loopring is a protocol for scalable, secure exchanges and payments on Ethereum using zkRollup. Loopring’s zkRollup now supports not just trading, but transfers as well.You can send ETH and ERC20 tokens instantly, for free, and with the same 100% Ethereum security guarantees.We will also launch an Ethereum smart-wallet mobile app for non-technical users to solve the user onboarding challenge soon.

Loopring (LRC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Loopring (LRC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LRC token's extensive tokenomics now!

LRC to Local Currencies

1 LRC to VND ₫ 2,175.7242 1 LRC to AUD A$ 0.128154 1 LRC to GBP ￡ 0.06201 1 LRC to EUR € 0.0719316 1 LRC to USD $ 0.08268 1 LRC to MYR RM 0.3522168 1 LRC to TRY ₺ 3.3617688 1 LRC to JPY ¥ 12.402 1 LRC to ARS ARS$ 113.4154632 1 LRC to RUB ₽ 6.705348 1 LRC to INR ₹ 7.2328464 1 LRC to IDR Rp 1,355.4096192 1 LRC to KRW ₩ 115.15257 1 LRC to PHP ₱ 4.8086688 1 LRC to EGP ￡E. 4.0149408 1 LRC to BRL R$ 0.463008 1 LRC to CAD C$ 0.1140984 1 LRC to BDT ৳ 10.1018424 1 LRC to NGN ₦ 126.6153252 1 LRC to UAH ₴ 3.4469292 1 LRC to VES Bs 10.16964 1 LRC to CLP $ 80.1996 1 LRC to PKR Rs 23.4414336 1 LRC to KZT ₸ 44.9589036 1 LRC to THB ฿ 2.70777 1 LRC to TWD NT$ 2.4729588 1 LRC to AED د.إ 0.3034356 1 LRC to CHF Fr 0.0669708 1 LRC to HKD HK$ 0.6482112 1 LRC to MAD .د.م 0.7540416 1 LRC to MXN $ 1.5601716 1 LRC to PLN zł 0.3092232 1 LRC to RON лв 0.3670992 1 LRC to SEK kr 0.8094372 1 LRC to BGN лв 0.1413828 1 LRC to HUF Ft 28.9694184 1 LRC to CZK Kč 1.7792736 1 LRC to KWD د.ك 0.02530008 1 LRC to ILS ₪ 0.2802852

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Loopring What is the price of Loopring (LRC) today? The live price of Loopring (LRC) is 0.08268 USD . What is the market cap of Loopring (LRC)? The current market cap of Loopring is $ 113.03M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LRC by its real-time market price of 0.08268 USD . What is the circulating supply of Loopring (LRC)? The current circulating supply of Loopring (LRC) is 1.37B USD . What was the highest price of Loopring (LRC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Loopring (LRC) is 3.8371 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Loopring (LRC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Loopring (LRC) is $ 507.30K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

