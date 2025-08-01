More About LRDS

LRDS Price Info

LRDS Whitepaper

LRDS Official Website

LRDS Tokenomics

LRDS Price Forecast

LRDS History

LRDS Buying Guide

LRDS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LRDS Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BLOCKLORDS Logo

BLOCKLORDS Price(LRDS)

BLOCKLORDS (LRDS) Live Price Chart

$0.1573
$0.1573$0.1573
-8.11%1D
USD

LRDS Live Price Data & Information

BLOCKLORDS (LRDS) is currently trading at 0.1573 USD with a market cap of 6.49M USD. LRDS to USD price is updated in real-time.

BLOCKLORDS Key Market Performance:

$ 229.81K USD
24-hour trading volume
-8.11%
BLOCKLORDS 24-hour price change
41.27M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LRDS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LRDS price information.

LRDS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BLOCKLORDS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.013883-8.11%
30 Days$ +0.0401+34.21%
60 Days$ -0.0072-4.38%
90 Days$ -0.0231-12.81%
BLOCKLORDS Price Change Today

Today, LRDS recorded a change of $ -0.013883 (-8.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BLOCKLORDS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0401 (+34.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BLOCKLORDS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LRDS saw a change of $ -0.0072 (-4.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BLOCKLORDS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0231 (-12.81%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LRDS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BLOCKLORDS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1543
$ 0.1543$ 0.1543

$ 0.2162
$ 0.2162$ 0.2162

$ 2.4843
$ 2.4843$ 2.4843

-1.07%

-8.11%

-7.31%

LRDS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 6.49M
$ 6.49M$ 6.49M

$ 229.81K
$ 229.81K$ 229.81K

41.27M
41.27M 41.27M

What is BLOCKLORDS (LRDS)

BLOCKLORDS is a player-driven MMO medieval grand strategy game where your decisions and skills shape the world and narrative. Choose from several playstyles, including farming, fighting, resource management, and ruling, and forge your own destiny as your Hero.

BLOCKLORDS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BLOCKLORDS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LRDS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BLOCKLORDS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BLOCKLORDS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BLOCKLORDS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BLOCKLORDS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LRDS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BLOCKLORDS price prediction page.

BLOCKLORDS Price History

Tracing LRDS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LRDS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BLOCKLORDS price history page.

BLOCKLORDS (LRDS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BLOCKLORDS (LRDS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LRDS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BLOCKLORDS (LRDS)

Looking for how to buy BLOCKLORDS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BLOCKLORDS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LRDS to Local Currencies

1 LRDS to VND
4,139.3495
1 LRDS to AUD
A$0.243815
1 LRDS to GBP
0.117975
1 LRDS to EUR
0.136851
1 LRDS to USD
$0.1573
1 LRDS to MYR
RM0.670098
1 LRDS to TRY
6.395818
1 LRDS to JPY
¥23.595
1 LRDS to ARS
ARS$215.774702
1 LRDS to RUB
12.75703
1 LRDS to INR
13.760604
1 LRDS to IDR
Rp2,578.688112
1 LRDS to KRW
219.079575
1 LRDS to PHP
9.148568
1 LRDS to EGP
￡E.7.638488
1 LRDS to BRL
R$0.88088
1 LRDS to CAD
C$0.217074
1 LRDS to BDT
19.218914
1 LRDS to NGN
240.887647
1 LRDS to UAH
6.557837
1 LRDS to VES
Bs19.3479
1 LRDS to CLP
$152.581
1 LRDS to PKR
Rs44.597696
1 LRDS to KZT
85.535021
1 LRDS to THB
฿5.151575
1 LRDS to TWD
NT$4.704843
1 LRDS to AED
د.إ0.577291
1 LRDS to CHF
Fr0.127413
1 LRDS to HKD
HK$1.233232
1 LRDS to MAD
.د.م1.434576
1 LRDS to MXN
$2.968251
1 LRDS to PLN
0.588302
1 LRDS to RON
лв0.698412
1 LRDS to SEK
kr1.539967
1 LRDS to BGN
лв0.268983
1 LRDS to HUF
Ft55.114774
1 LRDS to CZK
3.385096
1 LRDS to KWD
د.ك0.0481338
1 LRDS to ILS
0.533247

BLOCKLORDS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BLOCKLORDS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BLOCKLORDS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BLOCKLORDS

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

LRDS
LRDS
USD
USD

1 LRDS = 0.1573 USD

Trade

LRDSUSDT
$0.1573
$0.1573$0.1573
-10.93%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee