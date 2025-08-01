More About LTC

Litecoin (LTC) Live Price Chart

LTC Live Price Data & Information

Litecoin (LTC) is currently trading at 106.73 USD with a market cap of 8.13B USD. LTC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Litecoin Key Market Performance:

$ 28.54M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.38%
Litecoin 24-hour price change
76.13M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.

LTC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Litecoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2.6002-2.38%
30 Days$ +23.52+28.26%
60 Days$ +18.35+20.76%
90 Days$ +18.77+21.33%
Litecoin Price Change Today

Today, LTC recorded a change of $ -2.6002 (-2.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Litecoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +23.52 (+28.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Litecoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LTC saw a change of $ +18.35 (+20.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Litecoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +18.77 (+21.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LTC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Litecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.68%

-2.38%

-4.85%

LTC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities.

Litecoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Litecoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LTC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Litecoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Litecoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Litecoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LTC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Litecoin price prediction page.

Litecoin Price History

Tracing LTC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LTC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Litecoin price history page.

Litecoin (LTC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Litecoin (LTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LTC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Litecoin (LTC)

Looking for how to buy Litecoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Litecoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

LTC to Local Currencies

1 LTC to VND
2,808,599.95
1 LTC to AUD
A$165.4315
1 LTC to GBP
80.0475
1 LTC to EUR
92.8551
1 LTC to USD
$106.73
1 LTC to MYR
RM454.6698
1 LTC to TRY
4,339.6418
1 LTC to JPY
¥16,009.5
1 LTC to ARS
ARS$146,405.8102
1 LTC to RUB
8,655.803
1 LTC to INR
9,336.7404
1 LTC to IDR
Rp1,749,671.8512
1 LTC to KRW
148,648.2075
1 LTC to PHP
6,207.4168
1 LTC to EGP
￡E.5,182.8088
1 LTC to BRL
R$597.688
1 LTC to CAD
C$147.2874
1 LTC to BDT
13,040.2714
1 LTC to NGN
163,445.2547
1 LTC to UAH
4,449.5737
1 LTC to VES
Bs13,127.79
1 LTC to CLP
$103,528.1
1 LTC to PKR
Rs30,260.0896
1 LTC to KZT
58,036.5721
1 LTC to THB
฿3,493.2729
1 LTC to TWD
NT$3,192.2943
1 LTC to AED
د.إ391.6991
1 LTC to CHF
Fr86.4513
1 LTC to HKD
HK$836.7632
1 LTC to MAD
.د.م973.3776
1 LTC to MXN
$2,013.9951
1 LTC to PLN
399.1702
1 LTC to RON
лв473.8812
1 LTC to SEK
kr1,044.8867
1 LTC to BGN
лв182.5083
1 LTC to HUF
Ft37,396.0574
1 LTC to CZK
2,296.8296
1 LTC to KWD
د.ك32.65938
1 LTC to ILS
361.8147

Litecoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Litecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Litecoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Litecoin

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

