Litecoin (LTC) Information Litecoin is a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Official Website: https://litecoin.org/ Block Explorer: https://blockchair.com/litecoin Buy LTC Now!

Litecoin (LTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Litecoin (LTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.18B $ 8.18B $ 8.18B Total Supply: $ 84.00M $ 84.00M $ 84.00M Circulating Supply: $ 76.14M $ 76.14M $ 76.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.02B $ 9.02B $ 9.02B All-Time High: $ 413.09 $ 413.09 $ 413.09 All-Time Low: $ 1.1137399673461914 $ 1.1137399673461914 $ 1.1137399673461914 Current Price: $ 107.41 $ 107.41 $ 107.41 Learn more about Litecoin (LTC) price

In-Depth Token Structure of Litecoin (LTC) Dive deeper into how LTC tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting. Issuance Mechanism Consensus & Mining : Litecoin (LTC) is issued through a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the blockchain, receiving newly minted LTC as a block reward plus transaction fees.

: Litecoin (LTC) is issued through a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the blockchain, receiving newly minted LTC as a block reward plus transaction fees. Block Rewards & Halving: The initial block reward was 50 LTC per block. This reward halves every 840,000 blocks (approximately every 4 years). As of the last halving on August 2, 2023, the reward is 25 LTC per block. The next halving is expected in July 2027, reducing the reward to 12.5 LTC per block. This process continues until the maximum supply of 84 million LTC is reached, projected around the year 2142. Allocation Mechanism No Pre-mine or ICO : All LTC in circulation have been or will be distributed solely through mining. There was no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocation to founders or early investors.

: All LTC in circulation have been or will be distributed solely through mining. There was no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocation to founders or early investors. Distribution: As of June 7, 2024, approximately 74.61 million LTC (~88.83% of the maximum supply) are in circulation. The top 10 wallet addresses hold about 11.36 million LTC (~15.22% of circulating supply), with no evidence of superuser privileges or centralized control. Usage and Incentive Mechanism Primary Use Cases : Peer-to-Peer Payments : LTC is used as a medium of exchange for fast, low-fee transactions. Value Storage : LTC serves as a store of value, similar to Bitcoin but with faster block times and lower fees.

: Incentives : Mining Rewards : Miners are incentivized by block rewards and transaction fees. No Staking or Delegation : Litecoin does not offer staking or delegated proof-of-stake mechanisms; all incentives are mining-based.

: Locking Mechanism No Protocol-Level Locking : Litecoin does not implement protocol-level token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All LTC are either in circulation or will be mined according to the block reward schedule.

: Litecoin does not implement protocol-level token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All LTC are either in circulation or will be mined according to the block reward schedule. Wallet-Level Control: Users can voluntarily lock LTC in multi-signature wallets or smart contracts for specific use cases, but this is not enforced by the protocol. Unlocking Time Mining Schedule: The only "unlocking" is the gradual release of new LTC through mining, governed by the halving schedule. There are no vesting cliffs, lockups, or scheduled unlocks for any allocation category. Summary Table: Litecoin Token Economics Aspect Details Issuance Proof-of-Work mining, Scrypt algorithm, block rewards halved every 840,000 blocks Allocation 100% via mining; no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocations Usage Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, miner incentives Incentives Block rewards and transaction fees for miners Locking No protocol-level locking or vesting; voluntary wallet-level locks possible Unlocking New LTC released via mining until max supply (84M) reached (~2142); no vesting unlocks Additional Insights Decentralization : No superuser privileges exist; network security and transaction validation are fully decentralized.

: No superuser privileges exist; network security and transaction validation are fully decentralized. Concentration : The top 10 addresses hold ~15% of circulating supply, but there is no evidence of centralized control.

: The top 10 addresses hold ~15% of circulating supply, but there is no evidence of centralized control. Mining Pools: The top four mining pools control ~76% of the network hashrate, but this reflects pooled, not individual, control. Circulating Supply (as of July 7, 2025) Circulating Supply: ~76.06 million LTC Conclusion:

Litecoin’s token economics are straightforward and transparent, with all tokens distributed through mining, no protocol-level locking or vesting, and incentives focused on miners. The halving schedule ensures a predictable, decreasing issuance rate, supporting long-term scarcity and value accrual.

