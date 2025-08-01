More About LUCI

Lucidai (LUCI) Live Price Chart

$1.85423
$1.85423$1.85423
+128.43%1D
USD

LUCI Live Price Data & Information

Lucidai (LUCI) is currently trading at 1.85423 USD with a market cap of -- USD. LUCI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Lucidai Key Market Performance:

$ 128.21K USD
24-hour trading volume
+128.43%
Lucidai 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LUCI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUCI price information.

LUCI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Lucidai for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +1.0425021+128.43%
30 Days$ +1.85173+74,069.20%
60 Days$ +1.85173+74,069.20%
90 Days$ +1.85173+74,069.20%
Lucidai Price Change Today

Today, LUCI recorded a change of $ +1.0425021 (+128.43%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Lucidai 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.85173 (+74,069.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Lucidai 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LUCI saw a change of $ +1.85173 (+74,069.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Lucidai 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.85173 (+74,069.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LUCI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Lucidai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.7
$ 0.7$ 0.7

$ 3.49575
$ 3.49575$ 3.49575

$ 200
$ 200$ 200

+0.70%

+128.43%

+74,069.20%

LUCI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 128.21K
$ 128.21K$ 128.21K

--
----

What is Lucidai (LUCI)

Lucidai was born to bridge human emotion and decentralized technology. By interpreting the most personal expressions of the subconscious — dreams — and connecting them to curated crypto opportunities, Lucidai creates a new, emotional on-ramp into Web3.

Lucidai is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Lucidai investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LUCI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lucidai on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Lucidai buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Lucidai Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Lucidai, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LUCI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Lucidai price prediction page.

Lucidai Price History

Tracing LUCI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LUCI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Lucidai price history page.

Lucidai (LUCI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lucidai (LUCI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUCI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Lucidai (LUCI)

Looking for how to buy Lucidai? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Lucidai on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LUCI to Local Currencies

Lucidai Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lucidai, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Lucidai Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lucidai

