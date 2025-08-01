More About LUFC

Leeds United FC Logo

Leeds United FC Price(LUFC)

Leeds United FC (LUFC) Live Price Chart

$0.02853
-5.81%1D
USD

LUFC Live Price Data & Information

Leeds United FC (LUFC) is currently trading at 0.02853 USD with a market cap of 93.17K USD. LUFC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Leeds United FC Key Market Performance:

$ 53.28K USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.81%
Leeds United FC 24-hour price change
3.27M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LUFC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUFC price information.

LUFC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Leeds United FC for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0017598-5.81%
30 Days$ -0.00051-1.76%
60 Days$ -0.01333-31.85%
90 Days$ -0.02328-44.94%
Leeds United FC Price Change Today

Today, LUFC recorded a change of $ -0.0017598 (-5.81%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Leeds United FC 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00051 (-1.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Leeds United FC 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LUFC saw a change of $ -0.01333 (-31.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Leeds United FC 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02328 (-44.94%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LUFC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Leeds United FC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.70%

-5.81%

-31.77%

LUFC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Leeds United FC (LUFC)

One $LUFC Fan Token is all you need to access every engagement and participation opportunity available for Leeds United fans. $LUFC Fan Tokens can’t be spent and they will never run out. Every time you use your free $LUFC Fan Token to engage with Leeds United, you’ll earn XP reward points that will allow you to move closer to unlocking rewards which can include club merchandise as well as digital and real-life experiences linked to the club.

Leeds United FC is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Leeds United FC investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LUFC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Leeds United FC on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Leeds United FC buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Leeds United FC Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Leeds United FC, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LUFC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Leeds United FC price prediction page.

Leeds United FC Price History

Tracing LUFC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LUFC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Leeds United FC price history page.

Leeds United FC (LUFC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Leeds United FC (LUFC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUFC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Leeds United FC (LUFC)

Looking for how to buy Leeds United FC? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Leeds United FC on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LUFC to Local Currencies

Leeds United FC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Leeds United FC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Leeds United FC Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Leeds United FC

Disclaimer

$0.02853
