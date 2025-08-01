More About LUIGI

Luigi Mangione Logo

Luigi Mangione Price(LUIGI)

Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) Live Price Chart

$0.00131
$0.00131$0.00131
-3.24%1D
USD

LUIGI Live Price Data & Information

Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) is currently trading at 0.00131 USD with a market cap of 1.31M USD. LUIGI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Luigi Mangione Key Market Performance:

$ 54.87K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.24%
Luigi Mangione 24-hour price change
999.95M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LUIGI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.

LUIGI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Luigi Mangione for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00004387-3.23%
30 Days$ -0.000156-10.65%
60 Days$ -0.000336-20.42%
90 Days$ -0.000567-30.21%
Luigi Mangione Price Change Today

Today, LUIGI recorded a change of $ -0.00004387 (-3.23%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Luigi Mangione 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000156 (-10.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Luigi Mangione 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LUIGI saw a change of $ -0.000336 (-20.42%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Luigi Mangione 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000567 (-30.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LUIGI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Luigi Mangione: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001309
$ 0.001309$ 0.001309

$ 0.001413
$ 0.001413$ 0.001413

$ 0.05412
$ 0.05412$ 0.05412

-3.18%

-3.23%

+6.15%

LUIGI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.31M
$ 1.31M$ 1.31M

$ 54.87K
$ 54.87K$ 54.87K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

What is Luigi Mangione (LUIGI)

LUIGI is a meme coin.

Luigi Mangione is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Luigi Mangione investments effectively.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LUIGI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Luigi Mangione on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Luigi Mangione buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Luigi Mangione Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Luigi Mangione, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LUIGI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Luigi Mangione price prediction page.

Luigi Mangione Price History

Tracing LUIGI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LUIGI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Luigi Mangione price history page.

Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Luigi Mangione (LUIGI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUIGI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Luigi Mangione (LUIGI)

Looking for how to buy Luigi Mangione? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Luigi Mangione on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

LUIGI to Local Currencies

1 LUIGI to VND
34.47265
1 LUIGI to AUD
A$0.0020305
1 LUIGI to GBP
0.0009825
1 LUIGI to EUR
0.0011397
1 LUIGI to USD
$0.00131
1 LUIGI to MYR
RM0.0055806
1 LUIGI to TRY
0.0531729
1 LUIGI to JPY
¥0.1965
1 LUIGI to ARS
ARS$1.7969794
1 LUIGI to RUB
0.106241
1 LUIGI to INR
0.1146119
1 LUIGI to IDR
Rp21.4754064
1 LUIGI to KRW
1.827057
1 LUIGI to PHP
0.076111
1 LUIGI to EGP
￡E.0.0636136
1 LUIGI to BRL
R$0.0073229
1 LUIGI to CAD
C$0.0018078
1 LUIGI to BDT
0.1600558
1 LUIGI to NGN
2.0061209
1 LUIGI to UAH
0.0546139
1 LUIGI to VES
Bs0.16113
1 LUIGI to CLP
$1.27332
1 LUIGI to PKR
Rs0.3710968
1 LUIGI to KZT
0.7123387
1 LUIGI to THB
฿0.0429156
1 LUIGI to TWD
NT$0.0391821
1 LUIGI to AED
د.إ0.0048077
1 LUIGI to CHF
Fr0.0010611
1 LUIGI to HKD
HK$0.0102704
1 LUIGI to MAD
.د.م0.011921
1 LUIGI to MXN
$0.0247066
1 LUIGI to PLN
0.0048994
1 LUIGI to RON
лв0.0058164
1 LUIGI to SEK
kr0.0128249
1 LUIGI to BGN
лв0.0022401
1 LUIGI to HUF
Ft0.4589978
1 LUIGI to CZK
0.0282174
1 LUIGI to KWD
د.ك0.00040086
1 LUIGI to ILS
0.0044409

Luigi Mangione Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Luigi Mangione, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Luigi Mangione Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Luigi Mangione

Disclaimer

