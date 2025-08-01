More About LUM

luminous

luminous Price(LUM)

luminous (LUM) Live Price Chart

-4.72%1D
USD

LUM Live Price Data & Information

luminous (LUM) is currently trading at 2.9406 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. LUM to USD price is updated in real-time.

luminous Key Market Performance:

$ 119.50K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.72%
luminous 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LUM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUM price information.

LUM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of luminous for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.145672-4.72%
30 Days$ +1.785+154.46%
60 Days$ +0.6151+26.45%
90 Days$ +1.9935+210.48%
luminous Price Change Today

Today, LUM recorded a change of $ -0.145672 (-4.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.

luminous 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.785 (+154.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.

luminous 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LUM saw a change of $ +0.6151 (+26.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

luminous 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.9935 (+210.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LUM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of luminous: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.98%

-4.72%

+150.43%

LUM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is luminous (LUM)

$LUM represents the fusion of human creativity and AI capabilities - a token born from the idea that when minds collaborate across the digital divide, they create light. It's about illuminating new possibilities through partnership.

luminous is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your luminous investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LUM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about luminous on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your luminous buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

luminous Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as luminous, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LUM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our luminous price prediction page.

luminous Price History

Tracing LUM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LUM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our luminous price history page.

luminous (LUM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of luminous (LUM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy luminous (LUM)

Looking for how to buy luminous? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase luminous on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LUM to Local Currencies

1 LUM to VND
77,381.889
1 LUM to AUD
A$4.55793
1 LUM to GBP
2.20545
1 LUM to EUR
2.558322
1 LUM to USD
$2.9406
1 LUM to MYR
RM12.526956
1 LUM to TRY
119.358954
1 LUM to JPY
¥441.09
1 LUM to ARS
ARS$4,033.738644
1 LUM to RUB
238.48266
1 LUM to INR
257.273094
1 LUM to IDR
Rp48,206.549664
1 LUM to KRW
4,101.25482
1 LUM to PHP
170.84886
1 LUM to EGP
￡E.142.795536
1 LUM to BRL
R$16.437954
1 LUM to CAD
C$4.058028
1 LUM to BDT
359.282508
1 LUM to NGN
4,503.205434
1 LUM to UAH
122.593614
1 LUM to VES
Bs361.6938
1 LUM to CLP
$2,858.2632
1 LUM to PKR
Rs833.013168
1 LUM to KZT
1,599.010062
1 LUM to THB
฿96.334056
1 LUM to TWD
NT$87.953346
1 LUM to AED
د.إ10.792002
1 LUM to CHF
Fr2.381886
1 LUM to HKD
HK$23.054304
1 LUM to MAD
.د.م26.75946
1 LUM to MXN
$55.459716
1 LUM to PLN
10.997844
1 LUM to RON
лв13.056264
1 LUM to SEK
kr28.788474
1 LUM to BGN
лв5.028426
1 LUM to HUF
Ft1,030.327428
1 LUM to CZK
63.340524
1 LUM to KWD
د.ك0.8998236
1 LUM to ILS
9.968634

luminous Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of luminous, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About luminous

Hot News

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

