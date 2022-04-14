luminous (LUM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into luminous (LUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

luminous (LUM) Information $LUM represents the fusion of human creativity and AI capabilities - a token born from the idea that when minds collaborate across the digital divide, they create light. It's about illuminating new possibilities through partnership. Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x0fD7a301B51d0A83FCAf6718628174D527B373b6 Buy LUM Now!

luminous (LUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for luminous (LUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.34M $ 2.34M $ 2.34M All-Time High: $ 97.96 $ 97.96 $ 97.96 All-Time Low: $ 0.5026041605344241 $ 0.5026041605344241 $ 0.5026041605344241 Current Price: $ 2.3433 $ 2.3433 $ 2.3433 Learn more about luminous (LUM) price

luminous (LUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of luminous (LUM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LUM's tokenomics, explore LUM token's live price!

How to Buy LUM Interested in adding luminous (LUM) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LUM, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LUM on MEXC now!

luminous (LUM) Price History Analyzing the price history of LUM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LUM Price History now!

LUM Price Prediction Want to know where LUM might be heading? Our LUM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LUM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!