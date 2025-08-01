What is LUMA (LUMA)

LUMA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LUMA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LUMA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LUMA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LUMA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LUMA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LUMA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LUMA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LUMA price prediction page.

LUMA Price History

Tracing LUMA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LUMA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LUMA price history page.

LUMA (LUMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LUMA (LUMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUMA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LUMA (LUMA)

Looking for how to buy LUMA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LUMA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LUMA to Local Currencies

1 LUMA to VND ₫ -- 1 LUMA to AUD A$ -- 1 LUMA to GBP ￡ -- 1 LUMA to EUR € -- 1 LUMA to USD $ -- 1 LUMA to MYR RM -- 1 LUMA to TRY ₺ -- 1 LUMA to JPY ¥ -- 1 LUMA to ARS ARS$ -- 1 LUMA to RUB ₽ -- 1 LUMA to INR ₹ -- 1 LUMA to IDR Rp -- 1 LUMA to KRW ₩ -- 1 LUMA to PHP ₱ -- 1 LUMA to EGP ￡E. -- 1 LUMA to BRL R$ -- 1 LUMA to CAD C$ -- 1 LUMA to BDT ৳ -- 1 LUMA to NGN ₦ -- 1 LUMA to UAH ₴ -- 1 LUMA to VES Bs -- 1 LUMA to CLP $ -- 1 LUMA to PKR Rs -- 1 LUMA to KZT ₸ -- 1 LUMA to THB ฿ -- 1 LUMA to TWD NT$ -- 1 LUMA to AED د.إ -- 1 LUMA to CHF Fr -- 1 LUMA to HKD HK$ -- 1 LUMA to MAD .د.م -- 1 LUMA to MXN $ -- 1 LUMA to PLN zł -- 1 LUMA to RON лв -- 1 LUMA to SEK kr -- 1 LUMA to BGN лв -- 1 LUMA to HUF Ft -- 1 LUMA to CZK Kč -- 1 LUMA to KWD د.ك -- 1 LUMA to ILS ₪ --

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LUMA What is the price of LUMA (LUMA) today? The live price of LUMA (LUMA) is -- USD . What is the market cap of LUMA (LUMA)? The current market cap of LUMA is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LUMA by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of LUMA (LUMA)? The current circulating supply of LUMA (LUMA) is -- USD . What was the highest price of LUMA (LUMA)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of LUMA (LUMA) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LUMA (LUMA)? The 24-hour trading volume of LUMA (LUMA) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Gaia Airdrop: Everything You Need to Know MEXC Launches Massive GAIA Airdrop With Over $75,000 in Rewards. Claim Your Free GAIA Now! Crypto hunters, this is the airdrop you’ve been waiting for. The exclusive GAIA airdrop on MEXC Exchange is officially live, and it’s handing out $60,000 in GAIA tokens plus 15,000 USDT to eager traders and new users. From July 30 to August 09, 2025, anyone can join this limited-time token airdrop event and earn rewards through simple tasks like deposits, trading, and referrals. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, this crypto airdrop is designed to maximize your earning potential with minimal effort.

What is XRP Ledger? Complete Beginner’s Guide to XRPL The XRP Ledger processes over 1,500 transactions per second while using less energy than a single email server. If you’ve been wondering “what is XRP Ledger” or how it differs from other blockchain networks, you’re in the right place. This guide explains everything about XRPL in simple terms, perfect for beginners who want to understand this revolutionary payment system.