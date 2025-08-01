More About LUMIA

LUMIA Live Price Data & Information

Lumia (LUMIA) is currently trading at 0.3206 USD with a market cap of 41.14M USD. LUMIA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Lumia Key Market Performance:

$ 82.98K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.50%
Lumia 24-hour price change
128.34M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LUMIA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUMIA price information.

LUMIA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Lumia for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.004882-1.50%
30 Days$ +0.1001+45.39%
60 Days$ +0.0319+11.04%
90 Days$ +0.0017+0.53%
Lumia Price Change Today

Today, LUMIA recorded a change of $ -0.004882 (-1.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Lumia 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1001 (+45.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Lumia 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LUMIA saw a change of $ +0.0319 (+11.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Lumia 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0017 (+0.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LUMIA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Lumia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.18%

-1.50%

-3.90%

LUMIA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 41.14M
$ 41.14M$ 41.14M

$ 82.98K
$ 82.98K$ 82.98K

128.34M
128.34M 128.34M

What is Lumia (LUMIA)

Lumia is the first next-generation blockchain that provides a comprehensive solution across the entire life cycle of RWAs, from asset tokenization, to liquidity aggregation, and finally connectivity to the millions of traders in DeFi.

Lumia is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Lumia investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LUMIA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lumia on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Lumia buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Lumia Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Lumia, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LUMIA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Lumia price prediction page.

Lumia Price History

Tracing LUMIA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LUMIA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Lumia price history page.

Lumia (LUMIA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lumia (LUMIA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUMIA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Lumia (LUMIA)

Looking for how to buy Lumia? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Lumia on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Lumia Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lumia, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Lumia Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lumia

