Lumia (LUMIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lumia (LUMIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lumia (LUMIA) Information Lumia is the first next-generation blockchain that provides a comprehensive solution across the entire life cycle of RWAs, from asset tokenization, to liquidity aggregation, and finally connectivity to the millions of traders in DeFi. Official Website: https://lumia.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.lumia.org/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.lumia.org/ Buy LUMIA Now!

Lumia (LUMIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lumia (LUMIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 37.15M $ 37.15M $ 37.15M Total Supply: $ 238.89M $ 238.89M $ 238.89M Circulating Supply: $ 128.34M $ 128.34M $ 128.34M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 69.16M $ 69.16M $ 69.16M All-Time High: $ 4.03 $ 4.03 $ 4.03 All-Time Low: $ 0.1949649620411284 $ 0.1949649620411284 $ 0.1949649620411284 Current Price: $ 0.2895 $ 0.2895 $ 0.2895 Learn more about Lumia (LUMIA) price

Lumia (LUMIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lumia (LUMIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LUMIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LUMIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LUMIA's tokenomics, explore LUMIA token's live price!

How to Buy LUMIA Interested in adding Lumia (LUMIA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LUMIA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LUMIA on MEXC now!

Lumia (LUMIA) Price History Analyzing the price history of LUMIA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LUMIA Price History now!

LUMIA Price Prediction Want to know where LUMIA might be heading? Our LUMIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LUMIA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!