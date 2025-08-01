What is Terra (LUNA)

The new Terra network will inherit the deep developer pool and passionate LUNAtic community that made Terra Classic the 2nd largest smart contract blockchain behind Ethereum.

Terra (LUNA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Terra (LUNA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUNA token's extensive tokenomics now!

LUNA to Local Currencies

Terra Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Terra, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Terra What is the price of Terra (LUNA) today? The live price of Terra (LUNA) is 0.1557 USD . What is the market cap of Terra (LUNA)? The current market cap of Terra is $ 110.54M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LUNA by its real-time market price of 0.1557 USD . What is the circulating supply of Terra (LUNA)? The current circulating supply of Terra (LUNA) is 709.98M USD . What was the highest price of Terra (LUNA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Terra (LUNA) is 19.5 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Terra (LUNA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Terra (LUNA) is $ 1.02M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

