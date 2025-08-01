More About LUNAI

LUNAI Price Info

LUNAI Official Website

LUNAI Tokenomics

LUNAI Price Forecast

LUNAI History

LUNAI Buying Guide

LUNAI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LUNAI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Luna by Virtuals Logo

Luna by Virtuals Price(LUNAI)

Luna by Virtuals (LUNAI) Live Price Chart

$0.021479
$0.021479$0.021479
-1.67%1D
USD

LUNAI Live Price Data & Information

Luna by Virtuals (LUNAI) is currently trading at 0.021479 USD with a market cap of 21.48M USD. LUNAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Luna by Virtuals Key Market Performance:

$ 54.77K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.67%
Luna by Virtuals 24-hour price change
1.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LUNAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUNAI price information.

LUNAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Luna by Virtuals for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00036479-1.67%
30 Days$ +0.006002+38.78%
60 Days$ -0.003166-12.85%
90 Days$ -0.003787-14.99%
Luna by Virtuals Price Change Today

Today, LUNAI recorded a change of $ -0.00036479 (-1.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Luna by Virtuals 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.006002 (+38.78%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Luna by Virtuals 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LUNAI saw a change of $ -0.003166 (-12.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Luna by Virtuals 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.003787 (-14.99%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LUNAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Luna by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02133
$ 0.02133$ 0.02133

$ 0.02369
$ 0.02369$ 0.02369

$ 0.28014
$ 0.28014$ 0.28014

-1.13%

-1.67%

+7.10%

LUNAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 21.48M
$ 21.48M$ 21.48M

$ 54.77K
$ 54.77K$ 54.77K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

What is Luna by Virtuals (LUNAI)

LUNAI is a meme coin.

Luna by Virtuals is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Luna by Virtuals investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LUNAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Luna by Virtuals on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Luna by Virtuals buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Luna by Virtuals Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Luna by Virtuals, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LUNAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Luna by Virtuals price prediction page.

Luna by Virtuals Price History

Tracing LUNAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LUNAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Luna by Virtuals price history page.

Luna by Virtuals (LUNAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Luna by Virtuals (LUNAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUNAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Luna by Virtuals (LUNAI)

Looking for how to buy Luna by Virtuals? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Luna by Virtuals on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LUNAI to Local Currencies

1 LUNAI to VND
565.219885
1 LUNAI to AUD
A$0.03329245
1 LUNAI to GBP
0.01610925
1 LUNAI to EUR
0.01868673
1 LUNAI to USD
$0.021479
1 LUNAI to MYR
RM0.09150054
1 LUNAI to TRY
0.87183261
1 LUNAI to JPY
¥3.22185
1 LUNAI to ARS
ARS$29.46360346
1 LUNAI to RUB
1.7419469
1 LUNAI to INR
1.87919771
1 LUNAI to IDR
Rp352.11469776
1 LUNAI to KRW
29.9567613
1 LUNAI to PHP
1.2479299
1 LUNAI to EGP
￡E.1.04302024
1 LUNAI to BRL
R$0.12006761
1 LUNAI to CAD
C$0.02964102
1 LUNAI to BDT
2.62430422
1 LUNAI to NGN
32.89272581
1 LUNAI to UAH
0.89545951
1 LUNAI to VES
Bs2.641917
1 LUNAI to CLP
$20.877588
1 LUNAI to PKR
Rs6.08457112
1 LUNAI to KZT
11.67963583
1 LUNAI to THB
฿0.70365204
1 LUNAI to TWD
NT$0.64243689
1 LUNAI to AED
د.إ0.07882793
1 LUNAI to CHF
Fr0.01739799
1 LUNAI to HKD
HK$0.16839536
1 LUNAI to MAD
.د.م0.1954589
1 LUNAI to MXN
$0.40509394
1 LUNAI to PLN
0.08033146
1 LUNAI to RON
лв0.09536676
1 LUNAI to SEK
kr0.21027941
1 LUNAI to BGN
лв0.03672909
1 LUNAI to HUF
Ft7.52581202
1 LUNAI to CZK
0.46265766
1 LUNAI to KWD
د.ك0.006572574
1 LUNAI to ILS
0.07281381

Luna by Virtuals Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Luna by Virtuals, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Luna by Virtuals Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Luna by Virtuals

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

LUNAI
LUNAI
USD
USD

1 LUNAI = 0.021479 USD

Trade

LUNAIUSDT
$0.021479
$0.021479$0.021479
-4.86%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee