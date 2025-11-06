ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live ADLUNAM INC price today is 0.0064 USD. Track real-time LUNAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LUNAM price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ADLUNAM INC price today is 0.0064 USD. Track real-time LUNAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LUNAM price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About LUNAM

LUNAM Price Info

What is LUNAM

LUNAM Whitepaper

LUNAM Official Website

LUNAM Tokenomics

LUNAM Price Forecast

LUNAM History

LUNAM Buying Guide

LUNAM-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LUNAM Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ADLUNAM INC Logo

ADLUNAM INC Price(LUNAM)

1 LUNAM to USD Live Price:

$0.0064
$0.0064$0.0064
-0.46%1D
USD
ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:43:01 (UTC+8)

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00634
$ 0.00634$ 0.00634
24H Low
$ 0.00661
$ 0.00661$ 0.00661
24H High

$ 0.00634
$ 0.00634$ 0.00634

$ 0.00661
$ 0.00661$ 0.00661

--
----

--
----

-0.63%

-0.45%

-18.79%

-18.79%

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) real-time price is $ 0.0064. Over the past 24 hours, LUNAM traded between a low of $ 0.00634 and a high of $ 0.00661, showing active market volatility. LUNAM's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, LUNAM has changed by -0.63% over the past hour, -0.45% over 24 hours, and -18.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Market Information

--
----

$ 46.97K
$ 46.97K$ 46.97K

$ 6.40M
$ 6.40M$ 6.40M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of ADLUNAM INC is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.97K. The circulating supply of LUNAM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.40M.

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ADLUNAM INC for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00002958-0.45%
30 Days$ -0.0036-36.00%
60 Days$ -0.0036-36.00%
90 Days$ -0.0036-36.00%
ADLUNAM INC Price Change Today

Today, LUNAM recorded a change of $ -0.00002958 (-0.45%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ADLUNAM INC 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0036 (-36.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ADLUNAM INC 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LUNAM saw a change of $ -0.0036 (-36.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ADLUNAM INC 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0036 (-36.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM)?

Check out the ADLUNAM INC Price History page now.

What is ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM)

AdLunam is a full-stack Web3 fundraising platform that powers smarter airdrops and IDOs by integrating 360° engagement analytics into allocation mechanics. At the core is our proprietary Proof of Attention™ (PoA) protocol, which scores user behaviour across social and on-chain platforms to build dynamic investor reputation profiles. This data flows through our full product suite (SocialFi, token sales, DEX), each product strengthening the next, forming a growth flywheel where engagement becomes data, data becomes reputation, and reputation drives access and capital.

ADLUNAM INC is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ADLUNAM INC investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LUNAM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ADLUNAM INC on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ADLUNAM INC buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ADLUNAM INC Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ADLUNAM INC.

Check the ADLUNAM INC price prediction now!

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUNAM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM)

Looking for how to buy ADLUNAM INC? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ADLUNAM INC on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LUNAM to Local Currencies

1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to VND
168.416
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to AUD
A$0.009792
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to GBP
0.004864
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to EUR
0.005504
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to USD
$0.0064
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to MYR
RM0.026752
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to TRY
0.269504
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to JPY
¥0.9792
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to ARS
ARS$9.288768
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to RUB
0.519296
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to INR
0.567168
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to IDR
Rp106.666624
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to PHP
0.376576
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to EGP
￡E.0.302848
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BRL
R$0.034176
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to CAD
C$0.00896
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BDT
0.780864
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to NGN
9.208576
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to COP
$24.521024
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to ZAR
R.0.111104
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to UAH
0.269184
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to TZS
T.Sh.15.7248
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to VES
Bs1.4272
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to CLP
$6.0288
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to PKR
Rs1.808896
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to KZT
3.366592
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to THB
฿0.206912
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to TWD
NT$0.197696
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to AED
د.إ0.023488
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to CHF
Fr0.00512
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to HKD
HK$0.049728
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to AMD
֏2.44736
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to MAD
.د.م0.059584
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to MXN
$0.118912
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to SAR
ريال0.024
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to ETB
Br0.982336
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to KES
KSh0.826624
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to JOD
د.أ0.0045376
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to PLN
0.023616
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to RON
лв0.028224
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to SEK
kr0.060992
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BGN
лв0.010816
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to HUF
Ft2.14688
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to CZK
0.135232
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to KWD
د.ك0.0019648
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to ILS
0.0208
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BOB
Bs0.04416
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to AZN
0.01088
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to TJS
SM0.059008
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to GEL
0.017344
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to AOA
Kz5.83936
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BHD
.د.ب0.0024064
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BMD
$0.0064
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to DKK
kr0.041472
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to HNL
L0.168192
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to MUR
0.2944
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to NAD
$0.111168
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to NOK
kr0.065024
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to NZD
$0.011264
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to PAB
B/.0.0064
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to PGK
K0.027328
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to QAR
ر.ق0.023296
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to RSD
дин.0.651072
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to UZS
soʻm76.190464
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to ALL
L0.536768
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to ANG
ƒ0.011456
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to AWG
ƒ0.01152
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BBD
$0.0128
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BAM
KM0.010816
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BIF
Fr18.8736
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BND
$0.00832
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BSD
$0.0064
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to JMD
$1.02624
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to KHR
25.702784
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to KMF
Fr2.7264
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to LAK
139.130432
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to LKR
රු1.951168
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to MDL
L0.109504
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to MGA
Ar28.8288
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to MOP
P0.0512
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to MVR
0.09856
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to MWK
MK11.09184
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to MZN
MT0.40928
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to NPR
रु0.90688
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to PYG
45.3888
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to RWF
Fr9.2992
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to SBD
$0.052608
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to SCR
0.087936
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to SRD
$0.24672
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to SVC
$0.055936
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to SZL
L0.11104
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to TMT
m0.0224
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to TND
د.ت0.0189376
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to TTD
$0.043328
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to UGX
Sh22.3744
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to XAF
Fr3.6416
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to XCD
$0.01728
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to XOF
Fr3.6416
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to XPF
Fr0.6592
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BWP
P0.08608
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to BZD
$0.012864
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to CVE
$0.612352
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to DJF
Fr1.1392
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to DOP
$0.411648
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to DZD
د.ج0.83648
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to FJD
$0.014592
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to GNF
Fr55.648
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to GTQ
Q0.049024
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to GYD
$1.338624
1 ADLUNAM INC(LUNAM) to ISK
kr0.8128

ADLUNAM INC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ADLUNAM INC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ADLUNAM INC Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ADLUNAM INC

How much is ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) worth today?
The live LUNAM price in USD is 0.0064 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LUNAM to USD price?
The current price of LUNAM to USD is $ 0.0064. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ADLUNAM INC?
The market cap for LUNAM is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LUNAM?
The circulating supply of LUNAM is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LUNAM?
LUNAM achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LUNAM?
LUNAM saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of LUNAM?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LUNAM is $ 46.97K USD.
Will LUNAM go higher this year?
LUNAM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LUNAM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:43:01 (UTC+8)

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Hot News

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LUNAM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LUNAM
LUNAM
USD
USD

1 LUNAM = 0.0064 USD

Trade LUNAM

LUNAM/USDT
$0.0064
$0.0064$0.0064
-0.45%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,604.00
$102,604.00$102,604.00

-1.08%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,357.26
$3,357.26$3,357.26

-1.21%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$157.24
$157.24$157.24

-2.04%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0003
$1.0003$1.0003

+0.03%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,479.30
$1,479.30$1,479.30

+0.22%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,604.00
$102,604.00$102,604.00

-1.08%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,357.26
$3,357.26$3,357.26

-1.21%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2800
$2.2800$2.2800

+0.15%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$157.24
$157.24$157.24

-2.04%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0574
$1.0574$1.0574

-2.56%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$3.560
$3.560$3.560

+256.00%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1471
$0.1471$0.1471

+194.20%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.046000
$0.046000$0.046000

+4,500.00%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1471
$0.1471$0.1471

+194.20%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.30435
$0.30435$0.30435

+140.08%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.000003747
$0.000003747$0.000003747

+98.46%

Truvia Logo

Truvia

TRUVIA

$0.0000004517
$0.0000004517$0.0000004517

+72.27%