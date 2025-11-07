ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Tokenomics

Page last updated: 2025-11-07 02:55:51 (UTC+8)
ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
--
----
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
--
----
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.59M
$ 6.59M$ 6.59M
All-Time High:
$ 0.03
$ 0.03$ 0.03
All-Time Low:
--
----
Current Price:
$ 0.00659
$ 0.00659$ 0.00659

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Information

AdLunam is a full-stack Web3 fundraising platform that powers smarter airdrops and IDOs by integrating 360° engagement analytics into allocation mechanics. At the core is our proprietary Proof of Attention™ (PoA) protocol, which scores user behaviour across social and on-chain platforms to build dynamic investor reputation profiles. This data flows through our full product suite (SocialFi, token sales, DEX), each product strengthening the next, forming a growth flywheel where engagement becomes data, data becomes reputation, and reputation drives access and capital.

Official Website:
https://adlunam.cc/
Whitepaper:
https://adlunam-inc.gitbook.io/adlunam-inc.-whitepaper
Block Explorer:
https://basescan.org/token/0x852a1771cfa50d237026cd4263bfce6c62d4e908

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LUNAM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LUNAM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LUNAM's tokenomics, explore LUNAM token's live price!

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Price History

Analyzing the price history of LUNAM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

LUNAM Price Prediction

Want to know where LUNAM might be heading? Our LUNAM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

