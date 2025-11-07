AdLunam is a full-stack Web3 fundraising platform that powers smarter airdrops and IDOs by integrating 360° engagement analytics into allocation mechanics. At the core is our proprietary Proof of Attention™ (PoA) protocol, which scores user behaviour across social and on-chain platforms to build dynamic investor reputation profiles. This data flows through our full product suite (SocialFi, token sales, DEX), each product strengthening the next, forming a growth flywheel where engagement becomes data, data becomes reputation, and reputation drives access and capital.

