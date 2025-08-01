More About LUNC

Terra Classic Logo

Terra Classic Price(LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) Live Price Chart

LUNC Live Price Data & Information

Terra Classic (LUNC) is currently trading at 0.00006034 USD with a market cap of 338.19M USD. LUNC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Terra Classic Key Market Performance:

$ 700.03K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.11%
Terra Classic 24-hour price change
5.60T USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LUNC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUNC price information.

LUNC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Terra Classic for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000000664-0.11%
30 Days$ +0.00000584+10.71%
60 Days$ +0.00000167+2.84%
90 Days$ -0.00000301-4.76%
Terra Classic Price Change Today

Today, LUNC recorded a change of $ -0.0000000664 (-0.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Terra Classic 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00000584 (+10.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Terra Classic 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LUNC saw a change of $ +0.00000167 (+2.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Terra Classic 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00000301 (-4.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LUNC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Terra Classic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

LUNC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Terra Classic (LUNC)

Terra Classic is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems. Terra stablecoins offer instant settlements, low fees, and seamless cross-border exchange - loved by millions of users and merchants. Terra aims to make its stablecoins available to every developer on every blockchain. Now live on Ethereum and Solana, and coming to more soon. Terra was founded in January 2018 by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon. LUNA, a native token on Terra, is used to stabilize the price of the protocol's stablecoins. LUNA holders are also able to submit and vote on governance proposals, giving it the functionality of a governance token.

Terra Classic is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Terra Classic investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LUNC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Terra Classic on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Terra Classic buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Terra Classic Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Terra Classic, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LUNC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Terra Classic price prediction page.

Terra Classic Price History

Tracing LUNC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LUNC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Terra Classic price history page.

Terra Classic (LUNC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Terra Classic (LUNC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUNC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Terra Classic (LUNC)

Looking for how to buy Terra Classic? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Terra Classic on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LUNC to Local Currencies

1 LUNC to VND
1.5878471
1 LUNC to AUD
A$0.000093527
1 LUNC to GBP
0.000045255
1 LUNC to EUR
0.0000524958
1 LUNC to USD
$0.00006034
1 LUNC to MYR
RM0.0002570484
1 LUNC to TRY
0.0024492006
1 LUNC to JPY
¥0.009051
1 LUNC to ARS
ARS$0.0827707916
1 LUNC to RUB
0.004893574
1 LUNC to INR
0.0052791466
1 LUNC to IDR
Rp0.9891801696
1 LUNC to KRW
0.084156198
1 LUNC to PHP
0.003505754
1 LUNC to EGP
￡E.0.0029301104
1 LUNC to BRL
R$0.0003373006
1 LUNC to CAD
C$0.0000832692
1 LUNC to BDT
0.0073723412
1 LUNC to NGN
0.0924040726
1 LUNC to UAH
0.0025155746
1 LUNC to VES
Bs0.00742182
1 LUNC to CLP
$0.05865048
1 LUNC to PKR
Rs0.0170931152
1 LUNC to KZT
0.0328110818
1 LUNC to THB
฿0.0019767384
1 LUNC to TWD
NT$0.0018047694
1 LUNC to AED
د.إ0.0002214478
1 LUNC to CHF
Fr0.0000488754
1 LUNC to HKD
HK$0.0004730656
1 LUNC to MAD
.د.م0.000549094
1 LUNC to MXN
$0.0011380124
1 LUNC to PLN
0.0002256716
1 LUNC to RON
лв0.0002679096
1 LUNC to SEK
kr0.0005907286
1 LUNC to BGN
лв0.0001031814
1 LUNC to HUF
Ft0.0211419292
1 LUNC to CZK
0.0012997236
1 LUNC to KWD
د.ك0.00001846404
1 LUNC to ILS
0.0002045526

Terra Classic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Terra Classic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Terra Classic Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Terra Classic

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

