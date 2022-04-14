Terra Classic (LUNC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Terra Classic (LUNC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Terra Classic (LUNC) Information Terra Classic is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems. Terra stablecoins offer instant settlements, low fees, and seamless cross-border exchange - loved by millions of users and merchants. Terra aims to make its stablecoins available to every developer on every blockchain. Now live on Ethereum and Solana, and coming to more soon. Terra was founded in January 2018 by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon. LUNA, a native token on Terra, is used to stabilize the price of the protocol's stablecoins. LUNA holders are also able to submit and vote on governance proposals, giving it the functionality of a governance token. Official Website: https://www.terra-classic.money Whitepaper: https://classic-docs.terra.money Block Explorer: https://finder.terra.money/classic Buy LUNC Now!

Terra Classic (LUNC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Terra Classic (LUNC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 320.12M $ 320.12M $ 320.12M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 5.61T $ 5.61T $ 5.61T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.00059231 $ 0.00059231 $ 0.00059231 All-Time Low: $ 0.000016754152692065 $ 0.000016754152692065 $ 0.000016754152692065 Current Price: $ 0.00005711 $ 0.00005711 $ 0.00005711 Learn more about Terra Classic (LUNC) price

Terra Classic (LUNC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Terra Classic (LUNC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LUNC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LUNC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LUNC's tokenomics, explore LUNC token's live price!

