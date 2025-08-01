More About LVVA

LVVA Price Info

LVVA Whitepaper

LVVA Official Website

LVVA Tokenomics

LVVA Price Forecast

LVVA History

LVVA Buying Guide

LVVA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LVVA Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Levva Protocol Token Logo

Levva Protocol Token Price(LVVA)

Levva Protocol Token (LVVA) Live Price Chart

$0.00218
$0.00218$0.00218
+0.78%1D
USD

LVVA Live Price Data & Information

Levva Protocol Token (LVVA) is currently trading at 0.00218 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. LVVA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Levva Protocol Token Key Market Performance:

$ 110.53K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.78%
Levva Protocol Token 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LVVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LVVA price information.

LVVA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Levva Protocol Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00001687+0.78%
30 Days$ +0.000224+11.45%
60 Days$ -0.001502-40.80%
90 Days$ -0.001776-44.90%
Levva Protocol Token Price Change Today

Today, LVVA recorded a change of $ +0.00001687 (+0.78%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Levva Protocol Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000224 (+11.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Levva Protocol Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LVVA saw a change of $ -0.001502 (-40.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Levva Protocol Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001776 (-44.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LVVA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Levva Protocol Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.002013
$ 0.002013$ 0.002013

$ 0.002286
$ 0.002286$ 0.002286

$ 0.017864
$ 0.017864$ 0.017864

+0.73%

+0.78%

+3.17%

LVVA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 110.53K
$ 110.53K$ 110.53K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Levva Protocol Token (LVVA)

Levva is your AI-powered DeFi portfolio manager that does all the heavy lifting for you. Our AI co-pilot tailors investment strategies to your goals, securely automates yield optimization, and gives you full control over your portfolio with zero complexity. Whether you're new to DeFi or a pro, Levva makes it effortless, safe, and optimized so you can focus on what matters while your assets work for you.

Levva Protocol Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Levva Protocol Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LVVA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Levva Protocol Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Levva Protocol Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Levva Protocol Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Levva Protocol Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LVVA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Levva Protocol Token price prediction page.

Levva Protocol Token Price History

Tracing LVVA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LVVA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Levva Protocol Token price history page.

Levva Protocol Token (LVVA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Levva Protocol Token (LVVA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LVVA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Levva Protocol Token (LVVA)

Looking for how to buy Levva Protocol Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Levva Protocol Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LVVA to Local Currencies

1 LVVA to VND
57.3667
1 LVVA to AUD
A$0.003379
1 LVVA to GBP
0.001635
1 LVVA to EUR
0.0018966
1 LVVA to USD
$0.00218
1 LVVA to MYR
RM0.0092868
1 LVVA to TRY
0.0886388
1 LVVA to JPY
¥0.327
1 LVVA to ARS
ARS$2.9903932
1 LVVA to RUB
0.1767762
1 LVVA to INR
0.1907064
1 LVVA to IDR
Rp35.7376992
1 LVVA to KRW
3.036195
1 LVVA to PHP
0.1267888
1 LVVA to EGP
￡E.0.1058608
1 LVVA to BRL
R$0.012208
1 LVVA to CAD
C$0.0030084
1 LVVA to BDT
0.2663524
1 LVVA to NGN
3.3384302
1 LVVA to UAH
0.0908842
1 LVVA to VES
Bs0.26814
1 LVVA to CLP
$2.1146
1 LVVA to PKR
Rs0.6180736
1 LVVA to KZT
1.1854186
1 LVVA to THB
฿0.0713514
1 LVVA to TWD
NT$0.0652038
1 LVVA to AED
د.إ0.0080006
1 LVVA to CHF
Fr0.0017658
1 LVVA to HKD
HK$0.0170912
1 LVVA to MAD
.د.م0.0198816
1 LVVA to MXN
$0.0411366
1 LVVA to PLN
0.0081532
1 LVVA to RON
лв0.0096792
1 LVVA to SEK
kr0.0213422
1 LVVA to BGN
лв0.0037278
1 LVVA to HUF
Ft0.7635668
1 LVVA to CZK
0.0468918
1 LVVA to KWD
د.ك0.00066708
1 LVVA to ILS
0.0073902

Levva Protocol Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Levva Protocol Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Levva Protocol Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Levva Protocol Token

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

LVVA
LVVA
USD
USD

1 LVVA = 0.00218 USD

Trade

LVVAUSDT
$0.00218
$0.00218$0.00218
+7.17%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee