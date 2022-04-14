Lympid (LYP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lympid (LYP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lympid (LYP) Information Lympid is a regulatory-compliant platform to issue and trade premium RWAs: Horses, Art, Luxury Watches, US Treasuries, Real Estate, and much more. Strategic Investment Round featured 1inch (largest Defi aggregator). Lympid is one of the first projects accelerated by Chainlink and Anchorage. Official Website: https://www.lympid.io/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x4837b18a6d7aF6159c8665505B90a2ed393255E0 Buy LYP Now!

Lympid (LYP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lympid (LYP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.32M $ 3.32M $ 3.32M All-Time High: $ 0.6 $ 0.6 $ 0.6 All-Time Low: $ 0.033162965691474595 $ 0.033162965691474595 $ 0.033162965691474595 Current Price: $ 0.0332 $ 0.0332 $ 0.0332 Learn more about Lympid (LYP) price

Lympid (LYP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lympid (LYP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LYP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LYP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LYP's tokenomics, explore LYP token's live price!

How to Buy LYP Interested in adding Lympid (LYP) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LYP, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LYP on MEXC now!

Lympid (LYP) Price History Analyzing the price history of LYP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LYP Price History now!

LYP Price Prediction Want to know where LYP might be heading? Our LYP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LYP token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!