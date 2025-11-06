What is Macrohard (MACROHARD)

Macrohard combines a parody of "Macro/Microsoft."

Macrohard is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Macrohard investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MACROHARD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Macrohard on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Macrohard buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Macrohard Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Macrohard (MACROHARD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Macrohard (MACROHARD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Macrohard.

Check the Macrohard price prediction now!

Macrohard (MACROHARD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Macrohard (MACROHARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MACROHARD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Macrohard (MACROHARD)

Looking for how to buy Macrohard? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Macrohard on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MACROHARD to Local Currencies

Macrohard Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Macrohard, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Macrohard How much is Macrohard (MACROHARD) worth today? The live MACROHARD price in USD is 0.0004492 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MACROHARD to USD price? $ 0.0004492 . Check out The current price of MACROHARD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Macrohard? The market cap for MACROHARD is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MACROHARD? The circulating supply of MACROHARD is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MACROHARD? MACROHARD achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MACROHARD? MACROHARD saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of MACROHARD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MACROHARD is $ 54.27K USD . Will MACROHARD go higher this year? MACROHARD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MACROHARD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Macrohard (MACROHARD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

