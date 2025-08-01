More About MAI

MuxyAI Logo

MuxyAI Price(MAI)

MuxyAI (MAI) Live Price Chart

$0.000018
$0.000018$0.000018
0.00%1D
USD

MAI Live Price Data & Information

MuxyAI (MAI) is currently trading at 0.000018 USD with a market cap of -- USD. MAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

MuxyAI Key Market Performance:

$ 70.11 USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
MuxyAI 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

MAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of MuxyAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.000412-95.82%
60 Days$ -0.002684-99.34%
90 Days$ -0.001482-98.80%
MuxyAI Price Change Today

Today, MAI recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MuxyAI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000412 (-95.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MuxyAI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MAI saw a change of $ -0.002684 (-99.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MuxyAI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001482 (-98.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of MuxyAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000017
$ 0.000017$ 0.000017

$ 0.000025
$ 0.000025$ 0.000025

$ 0.037705
$ 0.037705$ 0.037705

0.00%

0.00%

-57.15%

MAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 70.11
$ 70.11$ 70.11

--
----

What is MuxyAI (MAI)

MuxyAI is a decentralized payment gateway and incentive protocol powering the MCP ecosystem on Morph. At its core is the MAI token, an AI meme token that fuels community engagement while serving as the native currency for transactions and rewards within the protocol.

MuxyAI is a decentralized payment gateway and incentive protocol powering the MCP ecosystem on Morph. At its core is the MAI token, an AI meme token that fuels community engagement while serving as the native currency for transactions and rewards within the protocol.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MuxyAI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MuxyAI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MuxyAI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MuxyAI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MuxyAI price prediction page.

MuxyAI Price History

Tracing MAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MuxyAI price history page.

MuxyAI (MAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MuxyAI (MAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MuxyAI (MAI)

Looking for how to buy MuxyAI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MuxyAI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

MAI to Local Currencies

1 MAI to VND
0.47367
1 MAI to AUD
A$0.0000279
1 MAI to GBP
0.0000135
1 MAI to EUR
0.00001566
1 MAI to USD
$0.000018
1 MAI to MYR
RM0.00007668
1 MAI to TRY
0.0007308
1 MAI to JPY
¥0.0027
1 MAI to ARS
ARS$0.02469132
1 MAI to RUB
0.0014598
1 MAI to INR
0.00157464
1 MAI to IDR
Rp0.29508192
1 MAI to KRW
0.0251046
1 MAI to PHP
0.0010449
1 MAI to EGP
￡E.0.00087408
1 MAI to BRL
R$0.0001008
1 MAI to CAD
C$0.00002484
1 MAI to BDT
0.00219924
1 MAI to NGN
0.02756502
1 MAI to UAH
0.00075042
1 MAI to VES
Bs0.002214
1 MAI to CLP
$0.017496
1 MAI to PKR
Rs0.00509904
1 MAI to KZT
0.00978786
1 MAI to THB
฿0.00058968
1 MAI to TWD
NT$0.00053838
1 MAI to AED
د.إ0.00006606
1 MAI to CHF
Fr0.00001458
1 MAI to HKD
HK$0.00014112
1 MAI to MAD
.د.م0.0001638
1 MAI to MXN
$0.00033948
1 MAI to PLN
0.00006732
1 MAI to RON
лв0.00007992
1 MAI to SEK
kr0.00017622
1 MAI to BGN
лв0.00003078
1 MAI to HUF
Ft0.00630684
1 MAI to CZK
0.00038772
1 MAI to KWD
د.ك0.000005508
1 MAI to ILS
0.00006102

MuxyAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MuxyAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MuxyAI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MuxyAI

1 MAI = 0.000018 USD

Trade

MAIUSDT
$0.000018
$0.000018$0.000018
-28.00%

