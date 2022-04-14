MuxyAI (MAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MuxyAI (MAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MuxyAI (MAI) Information MuxyAI is a decentralized payment gateway and incentive protocol powering the MCP ecosystem on Morph. At its core is the MAI token, an AI meme token that fuels community engagement while serving as the native currency for transactions and rewards within the protocol. Official Website: https://muxy.ai/ Whitepaper: https://muxy.ai/MuxyAI_Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.morphl2.io/token/0xE4635E9Cd1f719c37523a80c0FB0b95A445a788a Buy MAI Now!

MuxyAI (MAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MuxyAI (MAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.037705 $ 0.037705 $ 0.037705 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.000019 $ 0.000019 $ 0.000019

MuxyAI (MAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MuxyAI (MAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

