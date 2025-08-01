What is Major (MAJOR)

Total Supply: 100000000 MAJOR.Major is a Play to Earn game in Telegram with a unique idea and implementation, created to increase the popularity of the TON platform and blockchain.

Major is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Major investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MAJOR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Major on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Major buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Major Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Major, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MAJOR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Major price prediction page.

Major Price History

Tracing MAJOR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MAJOR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Major price history page.

Major (MAJOR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Major (MAJOR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAJOR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Major (MAJOR)

Looking for how to buy Major? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Major on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MAJOR to Local Currencies

1 MAJOR to VND ₫ 4,216.7156 1 MAJOR to AUD A$ 0.248372 1 MAJOR to GBP ￡ 0.12018 1 MAJOR to EUR € 0.1394088 1 MAJOR to USD $ 0.16024 1 MAJOR to MYR RM 0.6826224 1 MAJOR to TRY ₺ 6.505744 1 MAJOR to JPY ¥ 24.036 1 MAJOR to ARS ARS$ 219.8076176 1 MAJOR to RUB ₽ 12.995464 1 MAJOR to INR ₹ 14.0177952 1 MAJOR to IDR Rp 2,626.8848256 1 MAJOR to KRW ₩ 223.486728 1 MAJOR to PHP ₱ 9.301932 1 MAJOR to EGP ￡E. 7.7812544 1 MAJOR to BRL R$ 0.897344 1 MAJOR to CAD C$ 0.2211312 1 MAJOR to BDT ৳ 19.5781232 1 MAJOR to NGN ₦ 245.3899336 1 MAJOR to UAH ₴ 6.6804056 1 MAJOR to VES Bs 19.70952 1 MAJOR to CLP $ 155.75328 1 MAJOR to PKR Rs 45.3927872 1 MAJOR to KZT ₸ 87.1337048 1 MAJOR to THB ฿ 5.2494624 1 MAJOR to TWD NT$ 4.7927784 1 MAJOR to AED د.إ 0.5880808 1 MAJOR to CHF Fr 0.1297944 1 MAJOR to HKD HK$ 1.2562816 1 MAJOR to MAD .د.م 1.458184 1 MAJOR to MXN $ 3.0221264 1 MAJOR to PLN zł 0.5992976 1 MAJOR to RON лв 0.7114656 1 MAJOR to SEK kr 1.5687496 1 MAJOR to BGN лв 0.2740104 1 MAJOR to HUF Ft 56.1448912 1 MAJOR to CZK Kč 3.4515696 1 MAJOR to KWD د.ك 0.04903344 1 MAJOR to ILS ₪ 0.5432136

Major Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Major, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Major What is the price of Major (MAJOR) today? The live price of Major (MAJOR) is 0.16024 USD . What is the market cap of Major (MAJOR)? The current market cap of Major is $ 13.36M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MAJOR by its real-time market price of 0.16024 USD . What is the circulating supply of Major (MAJOR)? The current circulating supply of Major (MAJOR) is 83.35M USD . What was the highest price of Major (MAJOR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Major (MAJOR) is 1.589 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Major (MAJOR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Major (MAJOR) is $ 156.51K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!