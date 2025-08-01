More About MAJOR

Major Logo

Major Price(MAJOR)

Major (MAJOR) Live Price Chart

$0.16038
$0.16038$0.16038
-0.14%1D
USD

MAJOR Live Price Data & Information

Major (MAJOR) is currently trading at 0.16024 USD with a market cap of 13.36M USD. MAJOR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Major Key Market Performance:

$ 156.51K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.14%
Major 24-hour price change
83.35M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MAJOR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

MAJOR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Major for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002248-0.13%
30 Days$ -0.00458-2.78%
60 Days$ -0.08102-33.59%
90 Days$ -0.02174-11.95%
Major Price Change Today

Today, MAJOR recorded a change of $ -0.0002248 (-0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Major 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00458 (-2.78%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Major 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MAJOR saw a change of $ -0.08102 (-33.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Major 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02174 (-11.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MAJOR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Major: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.15664
$ 0.15664$ 0.15664

$ 0.17107
$ 0.17107$ 0.17107

$ 1.589
$ 1.589$ 1.589

-1.42%

-0.13%

-7.00%

MAJOR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 13.36M
$ 13.36M$ 13.36M

$ 156.51K
$ 156.51K$ 156.51K

83.35M
83.35M 83.35M

What is Major (MAJOR)

Total Supply: 100000000 MAJOR.Major is a Play to Earn game in Telegram with a unique idea and implementation, created to increase the popularity of the TON platform and blockchain.

Major is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Major investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MAJOR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Major on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Major buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Major Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Major, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MAJOR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Major price prediction page.

Major Price History

Tracing MAJOR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MAJOR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Major price history page.

Major (MAJOR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Major (MAJOR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAJOR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Major (MAJOR)

Looking for how to buy Major? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Major on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MAJOR to Local Currencies

1 MAJOR to VND
4,216.7156
1 MAJOR to AUD
A$0.248372
1 MAJOR to GBP
0.12018
1 MAJOR to EUR
0.1394088
1 MAJOR to USD
$0.16024
1 MAJOR to MYR
RM0.6826224
1 MAJOR to TRY
6.505744
1 MAJOR to JPY
¥24.036
1 MAJOR to ARS
ARS$219.8076176
1 MAJOR to RUB
12.995464
1 MAJOR to INR
14.0177952
1 MAJOR to IDR
Rp2,626.8848256
1 MAJOR to KRW
223.486728
1 MAJOR to PHP
9.301932
1 MAJOR to EGP
￡E.7.7812544
1 MAJOR to BRL
R$0.897344
1 MAJOR to CAD
C$0.2211312
1 MAJOR to BDT
19.5781232
1 MAJOR to NGN
245.3899336
1 MAJOR to UAH
6.6804056
1 MAJOR to VES
Bs19.70952
1 MAJOR to CLP
$155.75328
1 MAJOR to PKR
Rs45.3927872
1 MAJOR to KZT
87.1337048
1 MAJOR to THB
฿5.2494624
1 MAJOR to TWD
NT$4.7927784
1 MAJOR to AED
د.إ0.5880808
1 MAJOR to CHF
Fr0.1297944
1 MAJOR to HKD
HK$1.2562816
1 MAJOR to MAD
.د.م1.458184
1 MAJOR to MXN
$3.0221264
1 MAJOR to PLN
0.5992976
1 MAJOR to RON
лв0.7114656
1 MAJOR to SEK
kr1.5687496
1 MAJOR to BGN
лв0.2740104
1 MAJOR to HUF
Ft56.1448912
1 MAJOR to CZK
3.4515696
1 MAJOR to KWD
د.ك0.04903344
1 MAJOR to ILS
0.5432136

Major Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Major, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Major Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Major

Disclaimer

