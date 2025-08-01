More About MAN

Matrix AI Network Logo

Matrix AI Network Price(MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) Live Price Chart

$0.00744
$0.00744$0.00744
-2.10%1D
USD

MAN Live Price Data & Information

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is currently trading at 0.00744 USD with a market cap of 3.45M USD. MAN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Matrix AI Network Key Market Performance:

$ 49.12K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.10%
Matrix AI Network 24-hour price change
464.34M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

MAN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Matrix AI Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001596-2.10%
30 Days$ +0.00058+8.45%
60 Days$ -0.00202-21.36%
90 Days$ -0.00188-20.18%
Matrix AI Network Price Change Today

Today, MAN recorded a change of $ -0.0001596 (-2.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Matrix AI Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00058 (+8.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Matrix AI Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MAN saw a change of $ -0.00202 (-21.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Matrix AI Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00188 (-20.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MAN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Matrix AI Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00722
$ 0.00722$ 0.00722

$ 0.00798
$ 0.00798$ 0.00798

$ 0.08
$ 0.08$ 0.08

-0.54%

-2.10%

-10.90%

MAN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.45M
$ 3.45M$ 3.45M

$ 49.12K
$ 49.12K$ 49.12K

464.34M
464.34M 464.34M

What is Matrix AI Network (MAN)

The Matrix AI Network, inspired by the film Matrix, was established in 2017. Ever since then, we have been working on 1.0 applying AI to optimize the MATRIX public chain, and on 2.0 constructing a decentralized AI economy. Starting from 2023, we are into Matrix 3.0, which we blend neuroscience with deliverables from 1.0 and 2.0. Essentially, we use brain signal for Avatar Intelligence (AvI) realizing the scenario imagined by the Matrix films where human brain is uploaded to the Internet. This means everyone will have his/her own digital avatar in the Metaverse.

Matrix AI Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Matrix AI Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MAN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Matrix AI Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Matrix AI Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Matrix AI Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Matrix AI Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MAN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Matrix AI Network price prediction page.

Matrix AI Network Price History

Tracing MAN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MAN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Matrix AI Network price history page.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Matrix AI Network (MAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Matrix AI Network (MAN)

Looking for how to buy Matrix AI Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Matrix AI Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

MAN to Local Currencies

1 MAN to VND
195.7836
1 MAN to AUD
A$0.011532
1 MAN to GBP
0.00558
1 MAN to EUR
0.0064728
1 MAN to USD
$0.00744
1 MAN to MYR
RM0.0316944
1 MAN to TRY
0.302064
1 MAN to JPY
¥1.116
1 MAN to ARS
ARS$10.2057456
1 MAN to RUB
0.603384
1 MAN to INR
0.6508512
1 MAN to IDR
Rp121.9671936
1 MAN to KRW
10.376568
1 MAN to PHP
0.431892
1 MAN to EGP
￡E.0.3612864
1 MAN to BRL
R$0.041664
1 MAN to CAD
C$0.0102672
1 MAN to BDT
0.9090192
1 MAN to NGN
11.3935416
1 MAN to UAH
0.3101736
1 MAN to VES
Bs0.91512
1 MAN to CLP
$7.23168
1 MAN to PKR
Rs2.1076032
1 MAN to KZT
4.0456488
1 MAN to THB
฿0.2437344
1 MAN to TWD
NT$0.2225304
1 MAN to AED
د.إ0.0273048
1 MAN to CHF
Fr0.0060264
1 MAN to HKD
HK$0.0583296
1 MAN to MAD
.د.م0.067704
1 MAN to MXN
$0.1403928
1 MAN to PLN
0.0278256
1 MAN to RON
лв0.0330336
1 MAN to SEK
kr0.0728376
1 MAN to BGN
лв0.0127224
1 MAN to HUF
Ft2.6068272
1 MAN to CZK
0.1602576
1 MAN to KWD
د.ك0.00227664
1 MAN to ILS
0.0252216

Matrix AI Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Matrix AI Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Matrix AI Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Matrix AI Network

