What is Matrix AI Network (MAN)

The Matrix AI Network, inspired by the film Matrix, was established in 2017. Ever since then, we have been working on 1.0 applying AI to optimize the MATRIX public chain, and on 2.0 constructing a decentralized AI economy. Starting from 2023, we are into Matrix 3.0, which we blend neuroscience with deliverables from 1.0 and 2.0. Essentially, we use brain signal for Avatar Intelligence (AvI) realizing the scenario imagined by the Matrix films where human brain is uploaded to the Internet. This means everyone will have his/her own digital avatar in the Metaverse.

Matrix AI Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Matrix AI Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Matrix AI Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MAN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Matrix AI Network price prediction page.

Matrix AI Network Price History

Tracing MAN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MAN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Matrix AI Network price history page.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Matrix AI Network (MAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Matrix AI Network (MAN)

Looking for how to buy Matrix AI Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Matrix AI Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MAN to Local Currencies

Matrix AI Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Matrix AI Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Matrix AI Network What is the price of Matrix AI Network (MAN) today? The live price of Matrix AI Network (MAN) is 0.00744 USD . What is the market cap of Matrix AI Network (MAN)? The current market cap of Matrix AI Network is $ 3.45M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MAN by its real-time market price of 0.00744 USD . What is the circulating supply of Matrix AI Network (MAN)? The current circulating supply of Matrix AI Network (MAN) is 464.34M USD . What was the highest price of Matrix AI Network (MAN)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Matrix AI Network (MAN) is 0.08 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Matrix AI Network (MAN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Matrix AI Network (MAN) is $ 49.12K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

