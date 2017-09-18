Decentraland (MANA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Decentraland (MANA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Decentraland (MANA) Information Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Official Website: https://decentraland.org/ Whitepaper: https://decentraland.org/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/7dgHoN8wBZCc5wbnQ2C47TDnBMAxG4Q5L3KjP67z8kNi Buy MANA Now!

Decentraland (MANA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Decentraland (MANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 528.28M $ 528.28M $ 528.28M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.97B $ 1.97B $ 1.97B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 5.89723 $ 5.89723 $ 5.89723 All-Time Low: $ 0.007883059792220592 $ 0.007883059792220592 $ 0.007883059792220592 Current Price: $ 0.2682 $ 0.2682 $ 0.2682 Learn more about Decentraland (MANA) price

Decentraland (MANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Decentraland (MANA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MANA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MANA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MANA's tokenomics, explore MANA token's live price!

How to Buy MANA Interested in adding Decentraland (MANA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MANA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MANA on MEXC now!

Decentraland (MANA) Price History Analyzing the price history of MANA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MANA Price History now!

MANA Price Prediction Want to know where MANA might be heading? Our MANA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MANA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!