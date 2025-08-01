More About MANC

Mancium Logo

Mancium Price(MANC)

Mancium (MANC) Live Price Chart

$0.0572
$0.0572$0.0572
+0.17%1D
USD

MANC Live Price Data & Information

Mancium (MANC) is currently trading at 0.0572 USD with a market cap of 572.00K USD. MANC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Mancium Key Market Performance:

$ 60.32 USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.17%
Mancium 24-hour price change
10.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MANC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

MANC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Mancium for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000097+0.17%
30 Days$ -0.0635-52.61%
60 Days$ -0.1835-76.24%
90 Days$ -0.1077-65.32%
Mancium Price Change Today

Today, MANC recorded a change of $ +0.000097 (+0.17%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Mancium 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0635 (-52.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Mancium 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MANC saw a change of $ -0.1835 (-76.24%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Mancium 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1077 (-65.32%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MANC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Mancium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0571
$ 0.0571$ 0.0571

$ 0.0663
$ 0.0663$ 0.0663

$ 15.9998
$ 15.9998$ 15.9998

0.00%

+0.17%

-2.23%

MANC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 572.00K
$ 572.00K$ 572.00K

$ 60.32
$ 60.32$ 60.32

10.00M
10.00M 10.00M

What is Mancium (MANC)

Mancium is a token that allows you to participate actively in the MANC ecosystem, which is growing very effectively and successfully at a great rate. Mancium will be used in in-app game purchases, and will have a number of further benefits for its holders. It will be the only token that will allow the purchase of many items and features in MANC’s applications. Those users who hold their Manciums during particular scheduled periods will be provided with even further advantages such as stake interests and bonuses. Another benefit Mancium holders are provided with is the opportunity to join MANC Academy. Besides MANC Academy candidates, Manciums will be used by those users interested in metaverse. Meta versions of MANC games applications will be available only to Mancium holders and holders of Mancium-related NFTs.

Mancium is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Mancium investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MANC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Mancium on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Mancium buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Mancium Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Mancium, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MANC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Mancium price prediction page.

Mancium Price History

Tracing MANC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MANC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Mancium price history page.

Mancium (MANC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mancium (MANC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MANC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Mancium (MANC)

Looking for how to buy Mancium? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

MANC to Local Currencies

1 MANC to VND
1,505.218
1 MANC to AUD
A$0.08866
1 MANC to GBP
0.0429
1 MANC to EUR
0.049764
1 MANC to USD
$0.0572
1 MANC to MYR
RM0.243672
1 MANC to TRY
2.325752
1 MANC to JPY
¥8.58
1 MANC to ARS
ARS$78.463528
1 MANC to RUB
4.638348
1 MANC to INR
5.003856
1 MANC to IDR
Rp937.704768
1 MANC to KRW
79.6653
1 MANC to PHP
3.326752
1 MANC to EGP
￡E.2.777632
1 MANC to BRL
R$0.32032
1 MANC to CAD
C$0.078936
1 MANC to BDT
6.988696
1 MANC to NGN
87.595508
1 MANC to UAH
2.384668
1 MANC to VES
Bs7.0356
1 MANC to CLP
$55.484
1 MANC to PKR
Rs16.217344
1 MANC to KZT
31.103644
1 MANC to THB
฿1.872156
1 MANC to TWD
NT$1.710852
1 MANC to AED
د.إ0.209924
1 MANC to CHF
Fr0.046332
1 MANC to HKD
HK$0.448448
1 MANC to MAD
.د.م0.521664
1 MANC to MXN
$1.079364
1 MANC to PLN
0.213928
1 MANC to RON
лв0.253968
1 MANC to SEK
kr0.559988
1 MANC to BGN
лв0.097812
1 MANC to HUF
Ft20.034872
1 MANC to CZK
1.230372
1 MANC to KWD
د.ك0.0175032
1 MANC to ILS
0.193908

Mancium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Mancium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Mancium Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mancium

1 MANC = 0.0572 USD

