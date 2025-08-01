More About MANTA

Manta Network Logo

Manta Network Price(MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) Live Price Chart

$0.2154
$0.2154$0.2154
-0.91%1D
USD

MANTA Live Price Data & Information

Manta Network (MANTA) is currently trading at 0.2153 USD with a market cap of 91.07M USD. MANTA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Manta Network Key Market Performance:

$ 1.03M USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.91%
Manta Network 24-hour price change
423.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MANTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

MANTA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Manta Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001978-0.91%
30 Days$ +0.0372+20.88%
60 Days$ -0.0306-12.45%
90 Days$ -0.0254-10.56%
Manta Network Price Change Today

Today, MANTA recorded a change of $ -0.001978 (-0.91%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Manta Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0372 (+20.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Manta Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MANTA saw a change of $ -0.0306 (-12.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Manta Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0254 (-10.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MANTA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Manta Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2134
$ 0.2134$ 0.2134

$ 0.228
$ 0.228$ 0.228

$ 10
$ 10$ 10

-0.24%

-0.91%

-4.19%

MANTA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 91.07M
$ 91.07M$ 91.07M

$ 1.03M
$ 1.03M$ 1.03M

423.00M
423.00M 423.00M

What is Manta Network (MANTA)

Manta Network is the multi-modular ecosystem for zero-knowledge (ZK) applications.

Manta Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Manta Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MANTA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Manta Network Price History

Tracing MANTA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MANTA's potential future trajectory.

Manta Network (MANTA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Manta Network (MANTA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MANTA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Manta Network (MANTA)

MANTA to Local Currencies

1 MANTA to VND
5,665.6195
1 MANTA to AUD
A$0.333715
1 MANTA to GBP
0.161475
1 MANTA to EUR
0.187311
1 MANTA to USD
$0.2153
1 MANTA to MYR
RM0.917178
1 MANTA to TRY
8.74118
1 MANTA to JPY
¥32.295
1 MANTA to ARS
ARS$295.335622
1 MANTA to RUB
17.46083
1 MANTA to INR
18.834444
1 MANTA to IDR
Rp3,529.507632
1 MANTA to KRW
300.27891
1 MANTA to PHP
12.498165
1 MANTA to EGP
￡E.10.454968
1 MANTA to BRL
R$1.20568
1 MANTA to CAD
C$0.297114
1 MANTA to BDT
26.305354
1 MANTA to NGN
329.708267
1 MANTA to UAH
8.975857
1 MANTA to VES
Bs26.4819
1 MANTA to CLP
$209.2716
1 MANTA to PKR
Rs60.990184
1 MANTA to KZT
117.073681
1 MANTA to THB
฿7.053228
1 MANTA to TWD
NT$6.439623
1 MANTA to AED
د.إ0.790151
1 MANTA to CHF
Fr0.174393
1 MANTA to HKD
HK$1.687952
1 MANTA to MAD
.د.م1.95923
1 MANTA to MXN
$4.062711
1 MANTA to PLN
0.805222
1 MANTA to RON
лв0.955932
1 MANTA to SEK
kr2.107787
1 MANTA to BGN
лв0.368163
1 MANTA to HUF
Ft75.436814
1 MANTA to CZK
4.637562
1 MANTA to KWD
د.ك0.0658818
1 MANTA to ILS
0.729867

Manta Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Manta Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Manta Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Manta Network

Disclaimer

