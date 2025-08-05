What is Marie Rose (MARIE)

MARIE is a virtual character from the fighting game Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate Arcade (2013) and serves as the mascot of $SPX.

Marie Rose is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



MARIE to Local Currencies

1 MARIE to VND ₫ 493.6694 1 MARIE to AUD A$ 0.0288904 1 MARIE to GBP ￡ 0.01407 1 MARIE to EUR € 0.0161336 1 MARIE to USD $ 0.01876 1 MARIE to MYR RM 0.0791672 1 MARIE to TRY ₺ 0.7631568 1 MARIE to JPY ¥ 2.75772 1 MARIE to ARS ARS$ 25.1136368 1 MARIE to RUB ₽ 1.5008 1 MARIE to INR ₹ 1.647128 1 MARIE to IDR Rp 307.5409344 1 MARIE to KRW ₩ 26.0917832 1 MARIE to PHP ₱ 1.0779496 1 MARIE to EGP ￡E. 0.907984 1 MARIE to BRL R$ 0.10318 1 MARIE to CAD C$ 0.0257012 1 MARIE to BDT ৳ 2.287782 1 MARIE to NGN ₦ 28.6410796 1 MARIE to UAH ₴ 0.782292 1 MARIE to VES Bs 2.36376 1 MARIE to CLP $ 18.12216 1 MARIE to PKR Rs 5.3143328 1 MARIE to KZT ₸ 10.0913792 1 MARIE to THB ฿ 0.6072612 1 MARIE to TWD NT$ 0.5624248 1 MARIE to AED د.إ 0.0688492 1 MARIE to CHF Fr 0.015008 1 MARIE to HKD HK$ 0.1470784 1 MARIE to MAD .د.م 0.170716 1 MARIE to MXN $ 0.3511872 1 MARIE to PLN zł 0.0692244 1 MARIE to RON лв 0.0821688 1 MARIE to SEK kr 0.1814092 1 MARIE to BGN лв 0.0315168 1 MARIE to HUF Ft 6.4510012 1 MARIE to CZK Kč 0.3984624 1 MARIE to KWD د.ك 0.0057218 1 MARIE to ILS ₪ 0.0645344

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Marie Rose What is the price of Marie Rose (MARIE) today? The live price of Marie Rose (MARIE) is 0.01876 USD . What is the market cap of Marie Rose (MARIE)? The current market cap of Marie Rose is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MARIE by its real-time market price of 0.01876 USD . What is the circulating supply of Marie Rose (MARIE)? The current circulating supply of Marie Rose (MARIE) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Marie Rose (MARIE)? As of 2025-08-06 , the highest price of Marie Rose (MARIE) is 0.04995 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Marie Rose (MARIE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Marie Rose (MARIE) is $ 108.23K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

