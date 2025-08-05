More About MARIE

MARIE Price Info

MARIE Official Website

MARIE Tokenomics

MARIE Price Forecast

MARIE History

MARIE Buying Guide

MARIE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MARIE Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Marie Rose Logo

Marie Rose Price(MARIE)

Marie Rose (MARIE) Live Price Chart

$0.01844
$0.01844$0.01844
+163.42%1D
USD

MARIE Live Price Data & Information

Marie Rose (MARIE) is currently trading at 0.01876 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. MARIE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Marie Rose Key Market Performance:

$ 108.23K USD
24-hour trading volume
+163.42%
Marie Rose 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MARIE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MARIE price information.

MARIE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Marie Rose for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0114398+163.42%
30 Days$ +0.01176+168.00%
60 Days$ +0.01176+168.00%
90 Days$ +0.01176+168.00%
Marie Rose Price Change Today

Today, MARIE recorded a change of $ +0.0114398 (+163.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Marie Rose 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01176 (+168.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Marie Rose 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MARIE saw a change of $ +0.01176 (+168.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Marie Rose 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01176 (+168.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MARIE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Marie Rose: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.007
$ 0.007$ 0.007

$ 0.04995
$ 0.04995$ 0.04995

$ 0.04995
$ 0.04995$ 0.04995

+5.09%

+163.42%

+168.00%

MARIE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 108.23K
$ 108.23K$ 108.23K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Marie Rose (MARIE)

MARIE is a virtual character from the fighting game Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate Arcade (2013) and serves as the mascot of $SPX.

Marie Rose is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Marie Rose investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MARIE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Marie Rose on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Marie Rose buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Marie Rose Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Marie Rose, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MARIE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Marie Rose price prediction page.

Marie Rose Price History

Tracing MARIE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MARIE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Marie Rose price history page.

Marie Rose (MARIE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Marie Rose (MARIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MARIE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Marie Rose (MARIE)

Looking for how to buy Marie Rose? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Marie Rose on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MARIE to Local Currencies

1 MARIE to VND
493.6694
1 MARIE to AUD
A$0.0288904
1 MARIE to GBP
0.01407
1 MARIE to EUR
0.0161336
1 MARIE to USD
$0.01876
1 MARIE to MYR
RM0.0791672
1 MARIE to TRY
0.7631568
1 MARIE to JPY
¥2.75772
1 MARIE to ARS
ARS$25.1136368
1 MARIE to RUB
1.5008
1 MARIE to INR
1.647128
1 MARIE to IDR
Rp307.5409344
1 MARIE to KRW
26.0917832
1 MARIE to PHP
1.0779496
1 MARIE to EGP
￡E.0.907984
1 MARIE to BRL
R$0.10318
1 MARIE to CAD
C$0.0257012
1 MARIE to BDT
2.287782
1 MARIE to NGN
28.6410796
1 MARIE to UAH
0.782292
1 MARIE to VES
Bs2.36376
1 MARIE to CLP
$18.12216
1 MARIE to PKR
Rs5.3143328
1 MARIE to KZT
10.0913792
1 MARIE to THB
฿0.6072612
1 MARIE to TWD
NT$0.5624248
1 MARIE to AED
د.إ0.0688492
1 MARIE to CHF
Fr0.015008
1 MARIE to HKD
HK$0.1470784
1 MARIE to MAD
.د.م0.170716
1 MARIE to MXN
$0.3511872
1 MARIE to PLN
0.0692244
1 MARIE to RON
лв0.0821688
1 MARIE to SEK
kr0.1814092
1 MARIE to BGN
лв0.0315168
1 MARIE to HUF
Ft6.4510012
1 MARIE to CZK
0.3984624
1 MARIE to KWD
د.ك0.0057218
1 MARIE to ILS
0.0645344

Marie Rose Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Marie Rose, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Marie Rose Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Marie Rose

Hot News

What Is Superp? The High-Leverage DeFi Platform with No Oracles and 10,000x Trading Power

Superp is a decentralized perpetual Futures protocol deployed on BNB Chain. With its original “Super Perps” mechanism and oracle-free architecture, it offers derivatives trading with leverage up to 10,000x.

August 5, 2025

What is Succinct Prover Network? Complete Guide to PROVE Token and ZK Infrastructure

This comprehensive guide explores Succinct Prover Network, the world’s first decentralized protocol that coordinates a global network of provers to generate zero-knowledge proofs for any software.

August 5, 2025

MEXC Ventures Invests in Triv, Indonesia’s Leading Crypto Exchange, at $200 Million Valuation to Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion

MEXC Ventures has announced a strategic investment in Triv, one of Indonesia’s most established and prominent cryptocurrency exchanges!

August 5, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

MARIE
MARIE
USD
USD

1 MARIE = 0.01876 USD

Trade

MARIEUSDT
$0.01876
$0.01876$0.01876
+168.00%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee