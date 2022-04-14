MetaMars (MARS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MetaMars (MARS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MetaMars (MARS) Information MetaMars is a Web3 metaverse platform with Mars as its theme. By integrating virtual reality, crypto economics, and social networks, MetaMars is pioneering a new way of digital interaction and value creation. This innovative digital world combines Mars exploration with blockchain technology, providing users with a unique immersive experience. Official Website: https://www.metamars.io Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AhloEuGkOk3w-8Vho2kwnUM-G9pYF-Bi/view Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x07c15e4ADD8c23D2971380dde6C57B6f88902Ec1?_refluxos=a10 Buy MARS Now!

MetaMars (MARS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MetaMars (MARS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 260.00M $ 260.00M $ 260.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.75M $ 21.75M $ 21.75M All-Time High: $ 1.90341 $ 1.90341 $ 1.90341 All-Time Low: $ 0.07998652842237262 $ 0.07998652842237262 $ 0.07998652842237262 Current Price: $ 0.08365 $ 0.08365 $ 0.08365 Learn more about MetaMars (MARS) price

MetaMars (MARS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MetaMars (MARS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MARS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MARS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MARS's tokenomics, explore MARS token's live price!

