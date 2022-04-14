Unmarshal (MARSH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Unmarshal (MARSH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Unmarshal (MARSH) Information Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications. Synergistically built with the support of Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot Network and Solana, Unmarshal intends to revitalize data collection, distribution, and interpretation to propel the DeFi economy. Official Website: https://unmarshal.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.unmarshal.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5a666c7d92E5fA7Edcb6390E4efD6d0CDd69cF37 Buy MARSH Now!

Unmarshal (MARSH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Unmarshal (MARSH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.04M $ 1.04M $ 1.04M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 64.14M $ 64.14M $ 64.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 2.266 $ 2.266 $ 2.266 All-Time Low: $ 0.007779684635461528 $ 0.007779684635461528 $ 0.007779684635461528 Current Price: $ 0.016245 $ 0.016245 $ 0.016245 Learn more about Unmarshal (MARSH) price

Unmarshal (MARSH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Unmarshal (MARSH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MARSH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MARSH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MARSH's tokenomics, explore MARSH token's live price!

