Mask Network (MASK) Information Mask Network is positioned to become the bridge that connects internet users from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. The foundational technology of Mask Network is a peer to peer encrypted messaging application, with new functions continuously being created around this foundation. Official Website: https://www.mask.io Whitepaper: https://masknetwork.medium.com/introducing-mask-network-maskbook-the-future-of-the-internet-5a973d874edd Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x69af81e73a73b40adf4f3d4223cd9b1ece623074 Buy MASK Now!

Market Cap: $ 122.30M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 122.30M
All-Time High: $ 50.39
All-Time Low: $ 0.9302019593035298
Current Price: $ 1.223

Mask Network (MASK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mask Network (MASK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MASK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MASK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Mask Network (MASK) Price History Analyzing the price history of MASK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

