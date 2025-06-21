What is Matchain (MAT)

Matchain is an AI high-performance BNB Layer 2 focused on identity and data sovereignty onboarding hundreds of millions of non-crypto users via simple UX—starting with Paris Saint Germain’s 550 million fans—through MatchID (AI-powered decentralized identity), MatchHUB (easy-to-use onboarding app), and global brand partnerships, while capturing and monetizing users and data at scale.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Matchain What is the price of Matchain (MAT) today? The live price of Matchain (MAT) is 0.833 USD . What is the market cap of Matchain (MAT)? The current market cap of Matchain is $ 6.02M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MAT by its real-time market price of 0.833 USD . What is the circulating supply of Matchain (MAT)? The current circulating supply of Matchain (MAT) is 7.23M USD . What was the highest price of Matchain (MAT)? As of 2025-06-23 , the highest price of Matchain (MAT) is 9.493 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Matchain (MAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Matchain (MAT) is $ 167.73K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

