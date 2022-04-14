MATH (MATH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MATH (MATH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MATH (MATH) Information Math Wallet is a multi-platform cross-chain wallet that supports 38+ public chain ecosystems such as EOS, TRX, BTC, ETH, BinanceChain, Cosmos ,IRISnet, and others. Official Website: https://mathwallet.org Whitepaper: https://github.com/mathwallet/whitepaper/raw/master/MATH-Whitepaper-EN.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/CaGa7pddFXS65Gznqwp42kBhkJQdceoFVT7AQYo8Jr8Q Buy MATH Now!

MATH (MATH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MATH (MATH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.44M $ 11.44M $ 11.44M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 114.36M $ 114.36M $ 114.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 3.2905 $ 3.2905 $ 3.2905 All-Time Low: $ 0.05826977601964492 $ 0.05826977601964492 $ 0.05826977601964492 Current Price: $ 0.10003 $ 0.10003 $ 0.10003 Learn more about MATH (MATH) price

MATH (MATH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MATH (MATH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MATH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MATH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MATH's tokenomics, explore MATH token's live price!

