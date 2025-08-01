More About MAV

Maverick Protocol Logo

Maverick Protocol Price(MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) Live Price Chart

MAV Live Price Data & Information

Maverick Protocol (MAV) is currently trading at 0.04829 USD with a market cap of 32.62M USD. MAV to USD price is updated in real-time.

Maverick Protocol Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the MAV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MAV price information.

MAV Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Maverick Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0007494-1.53%
30 Days$ -0.00338-6.55%
60 Days$ -0.00793-14.11%
90 Days$ -0.01633-25.28%
Maverick Protocol Price Change Today

Today, MAV recorded a change of $ -0.0007494 (-1.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Maverick Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00338 (-6.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Maverick Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MAV saw a change of $ -0.00793 (-14.11%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Maverick Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01633 (-25.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MAV Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Maverick Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

MAV Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Maverick Protocol (MAV)

Maverick is a composable decentralized finance infrastructure that enables builders and liquidity providers to achieve high capital efficiency and execute their desired Liquidity Providing (LP) strategy.

Maverick Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Maverick Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MAV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Maverick Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Maverick Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Maverick Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Maverick Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MAV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Maverick Protocol price prediction page.

Maverick Protocol Price History

Tracing MAV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MAV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Maverick Protocol price history page.

Maverick Protocol (MAV) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Maverick Protocol (MAV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAV token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Maverick Protocol (MAV)

Looking for how to buy Maverick Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Maverick Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MAV to Local Currencies

1 MAV to VND
1,270.75135
1 MAV to AUD
A$0.0748495
1 MAV to GBP
0.0362175
1 MAV to EUR
0.0420123
1 MAV to USD
$0.04829
1 MAV to MYR
RM0.2057154
1 MAV to TRY
1.960574
1 MAV to JPY
¥7.2435
1 MAV to ARS
ARS$66.2413246
1 MAV to RUB
3.916319
1 MAV to INR
4.2244092
1 MAV to IDR
Rp791.6392176
1 MAV to KRW
67.350063
1 MAV to PHP
2.8032345
1 MAV to EGP
￡E.2.3449624
1 MAV to BRL
R$0.270424
1 MAV to CAD
C$0.0666402
1 MAV to BDT
5.9000722
1 MAV to NGN
73.9508231
1 MAV to UAH
2.0132101
1 MAV to VES
Bs5.93967
1 MAV to CLP
$46.93788
1 MAV to PKR
Rs13.6795912
1 MAV to KZT
26.2586533
1 MAV to THB
฿1.5819804
1 MAV to TWD
NT$1.4443539
1 MAV to AED
د.إ0.1772243
1 MAV to CHF
Fr0.0391149
1 MAV to HKD
HK$0.3785936
1 MAV to MAD
.د.م0.439439
1 MAV to MXN
$0.9112323
1 MAV to PLN
0.1806046
1 MAV to RON
лв0.2144076
1 MAV to SEK
kr0.4727591
1 MAV to BGN
лв0.0825759
1 MAV to HUF
Ft16.9198502
1 MAV to CZK
1.0401666
1 MAV to KWD
د.ك0.01477674
1 MAV to ILS
0.1637031

Maverick Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Maverick Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Maverick Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Maverick Protocol

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

