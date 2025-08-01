More About MAXSOL

MAXSOL Price Info

MAXSOL Official Website

MAXSOL Tokenomics

MAXSOL Price Forecast

MAXSOL History

MAXSOL Buying Guide

MAXSOL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MAXSOL Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

MAX Logo

MAX Price(MAXSOL)

MAX (MAXSOL) Live Price Chart

$0.009319
$0.009319$0.009319
-2.18%1D
USD

MAXSOL Live Price Data & Information

MAX (MAXSOL) is currently trading at 0.009319 USD with a market cap of 9.32M USD. MAXSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.

MAX Key Market Performance:

$ 85.77K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.18%
MAX 24-hour price change
999.84M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MAXSOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MAXSOL price information.

MAXSOL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of MAX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00020768-2.18%
30 Days$ +0.007161+331.83%
60 Days$ +0.006223+201.00%
90 Days$ +0.003662+64.73%
MAX Price Change Today

Today, MAXSOL recorded a change of $ -0.00020768 (-2.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MAX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.007161 (+331.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MAX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MAXSOL saw a change of $ +0.006223 (+201.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MAX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.003662 (+64.73%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MAXSOL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of MAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.008606
$ 0.008606$ 0.008606

$ 0.010463
$ 0.010463$ 0.010463

$ 0.253
$ 0.253$ 0.253

-3.18%

-2.18%

-3.14%

MAXSOL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 9.32M
$ 9.32M$ 9.32M

$ 85.77K
$ 85.77K$ 85.77K

999.84M
999.84M 999.84M

What is MAX (MAXSOL)

Prototype AI Agent on @distilled_ai , the utility token for @agentsdotland

MAX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MAX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MAXSOL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MAX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MAX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MAX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MAX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MAXSOL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MAX price prediction page.

MAX Price History

Tracing MAXSOL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MAXSOL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MAX price history page.

MAX (MAXSOL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MAX (MAXSOL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAXSOL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MAX (MAXSOL)

Looking for how to buy MAX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MAX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MAXSOL to Local Currencies

1 MAXSOL to VND
245.229485
1 MAXSOL to AUD
A$0.01444445
1 MAXSOL to GBP
0.00698925
1 MAXSOL to EUR
0.00810753
1 MAXSOL to USD
$0.009319
1 MAXSOL to MYR
RM0.03969894
1 MAXSOL to TRY
0.3783514
1 MAXSOL to JPY
¥1.39785
1 MAXSOL to ARS
ARS$12.78324506
1 MAXSOL to RUB
0.7557709
1 MAXSOL to INR
0.81522612
1 MAXSOL to IDR
Rp152.77046736
1 MAXSOL to KRW
12.9972093
1 MAXSOL to PHP
0.54096795
1 MAXSOL to EGP
￡E.0.45253064
1 MAXSOL to BRL
R$0.0521864
1 MAXSOL to CAD
C$0.01286022
1 MAXSOL to BDT
1.13859542
1 MAXSOL to NGN
14.27102341
1 MAXSOL to UAH
0.38850911
1 MAXSOL to VES
Bs1.146237
1 MAXSOL to CLP
$9.058068
1 MAXSOL to PKR
Rs2.63988632
1 MAXSOL to KZT
5.06739263
1 MAXSOL to THB
฿0.30529044
1 MAXSOL to TWD
NT$0.27873129
1 MAXSOL to AED
د.إ0.03420073
1 MAXSOL to CHF
Fr0.00754839
1 MAXSOL to HKD
HK$0.07306096
1 MAXSOL to MAD
.د.م0.0848029
1 MAXSOL to MXN
$0.17584953
1 MAXSOL to PLN
0.03485306
1 MAXSOL to RON
лв0.04137636
1 MAXSOL to SEK
kr0.09123301
1 MAXSOL to BGN
лв0.01593549
1 MAXSOL to HUF
Ft3.26519122
1 MAXSOL to CZK
0.20073126
1 MAXSOL to KWD
د.ك0.002851614
1 MAXSOL to ILS
0.03159141

MAX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official MAX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MAX

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

MAXSOL
MAXSOL
USD
USD

1 MAXSOL = 0.009319 USD

Trade

MAXSOLUSDT
$0.009319
$0.009319$0.009319
+8.25%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee