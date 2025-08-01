More About MAZZE

MAZZE (MAZZE) Live Price Chart

$0.000841
$0.000841$0.000841
+1.81%1D
USD

MAZZE Live Price Data & Information

MAZZE (MAZZE) is currently trading at 0.000839 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. MAZZE to USD price is updated in real-time.

MAZZE Key Market Performance:

$ 39.57K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.81%
MAZZE 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MAZZE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MAZZE price information.

MAZZE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of MAZZE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00001495+1.81%
30 Days$ +0.00014+20.02%
60 Days$ -0.000105-11.13%
90 Days$ -0.000494-37.06%
MAZZE Price Change Today

Today, MAZZE recorded a change of $ +0.00001495 (+1.81%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MAZZE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00014 (+20.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MAZZE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MAZZE saw a change of $ -0.000105 (-11.13%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MAZZE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000494 (-37.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MAZZE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of MAZZE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000814
$ 0.000814$ 0.000814

$ 0.000891
$ 0.000891$ 0.000891

$ 0.00854
$ 0.00854$ 0.00854

-0.60%

+1.81%

+4.22%

MAZZE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 39.57K
$ 39.57K$ 39.57K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is MAZZE (MAZZE)

Mazze is a Layer 1 blockchain that redefines performance through its PoW-based DAG architecture, achieving 40,000 TPS and 1s finality.

MAZZE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MAZZE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MAZZE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MAZZE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MAZZE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MAZZE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MAZZE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MAZZE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MAZZE price prediction page.

MAZZE Price History

Tracing MAZZE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MAZZE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MAZZE price history page.

MAZZE (MAZZE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MAZZE (MAZZE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAZZE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MAZZE (MAZZE)

Looking for how to buy MAZZE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MAZZE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MAZZE to Local Currencies

1 MAZZE to VND
22.078285
1 MAZZE to AUD
A$0.00130045
1 MAZZE to GBP
0.00062925
1 MAZZE to EUR
0.00072993
1 MAZZE to USD
$0.000839
1 MAZZE to MYR
RM0.00357414
1 MAZZE to TRY
0.03411374
1 MAZZE to JPY
¥0.12585
1 MAZZE to ARS
ARS$1.15088986
1 MAZZE to RUB
0.06803451
1 MAZZE to INR
0.07339572
1 MAZZE to IDR
Rp13.75409616
1 MAZZE to KRW
1.16851725
1 MAZZE to PHP
0.04879624
1 MAZZE to EGP
￡E.0.04074184
1 MAZZE to BRL
R$0.0046984
1 MAZZE to CAD
C$0.00115782
1 MAZZE to BDT
0.10250902
1 MAZZE to NGN
1.28483621
1 MAZZE to UAH
0.03497791
1 MAZZE to VES
Bs0.103197
1 MAZZE to CLP
$0.81383
1 MAZZE to PKR
Rs0.23787328
1 MAZZE to KZT
0.45622303
1 MAZZE to THB
฿0.02746047
1 MAZZE to TWD
NT$0.02509449
1 MAZZE to AED
د.إ0.00307913
1 MAZZE to CHF
Fr0.00067959
1 MAZZE to HKD
HK$0.00657776
1 MAZZE to MAD
.د.م0.00765168
1 MAZZE to MXN
$0.01583193
1 MAZZE to PLN
0.00313786
1 MAZZE to RON
лв0.00372516
1 MAZZE to SEK
kr0.00821381
1 MAZZE to BGN
лв0.00143469
1 MAZZE to HUF
Ft0.29386814
1 MAZZE to CZK
0.01804689
1 MAZZE to KWD
د.ك0.000256734
1 MAZZE to ILS
0.00284421

MAZZE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MAZZE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MAZZE Website
Block Explorer

