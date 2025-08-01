What is Moviebloc (MBL)

【MBL】MovieblocMovieBloc is a movie distribution platform based on blockchain technology. Creators get transparent revenue content, audience data, and a fair chance at release. Audiences can access a variety of film works, and can provide curatorial, foreign language subtitles, and marketing designs to the MovieBloc ecosystem to earn revenue.

MBL to Local Currencies

1 MBL to VND ₫ 62.182345 1 MBL to AUD A$ 0.00366265 1 MBL to GBP ￡ 0.00177225 1 MBL to EUR € 0.00205581 1 MBL to USD $ 0.002363 1 MBL to MYR RM 0.01006638 1 MBL to TRY ₺ 0.0959378 1 MBL to JPY ¥ 0.35445 1 MBL to ARS ARS$ 3.24142162 1 MBL to RUB ₽ 0.1916393 1 MBL to INR ₹ 0.20671524 1 MBL to IDR Rp 38.73769872 1 MBL to KRW ₩ 3.2956761 1 MBL to PHP ₱ 0.13717215 1 MBL to EGP ￡E. 0.11474728 1 MBL to BRL R$ 0.0132328 1 MBL to CAD C$ 0.00326094 1 MBL to BDT ৳ 0.28871134 1 MBL to NGN ₦ 3.61867457 1 MBL to UAH ₴ 0.09851347 1 MBL to VES Bs 0.290649 1 MBL to CLP $ 2.296836 1 MBL to PKR Rs 0.66939064 1 MBL to KZT ₸ 1.28492851 1 MBL to THB ฿ 0.07741188 1 MBL to TWD NT$ 0.07067733 1 MBL to AED د.إ 0.00867221 1 MBL to CHF Fr 0.00191403 1 MBL to HKD HK$ 0.01852592 1 MBL to MAD .د.م 0.0215033 1 MBL to MXN $ 0.04458981 1 MBL to PLN zł 0.00883762 1 MBL to RON лв 0.01049172 1 MBL to SEK kr 0.02313377 1 MBL to BGN лв 0.00404073 1 MBL to HUF Ft 0.82794794 1 MBL to CZK Kč 0.05089902 1 MBL to KWD د.ك 0.000723078 1 MBL to ILS ₪ 0.00801057

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Moviebloc What is the price of Moviebloc (MBL) today? The live price of Moviebloc (MBL) is 0.002363 USD . What is the market cap of Moviebloc (MBL)? The current market cap of Moviebloc is $ 44.05M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MBL by its real-time market price of 0.002363 USD . What is the circulating supply of Moviebloc (MBL)? The current circulating supply of Moviebloc (MBL) is 18.64B USD . What was the highest price of Moviebloc (MBL)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Moviebloc (MBL) is 0.043048 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Moviebloc (MBL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Moviebloc (MBL) is $ 615.05K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

