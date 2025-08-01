More About MBL

MBL Price Info

MBL Whitepaper

MBL Official Website

MBL Tokenomics

MBL Price Forecast

MBL History

MBL Buying Guide

MBL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MBL Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Moviebloc Logo

Moviebloc Price(MBL)

Moviebloc (MBL) Live Price Chart

$0.002362
$0.002362$0.002362
-0.54%1D
USD

MBL Live Price Data & Information

Moviebloc (MBL) is currently trading at 0.002363 USD with a market cap of 44.05M USD. MBL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Moviebloc Key Market Performance:

$ 615.05K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.54%
Moviebloc 24-hour price change
18.64B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MBL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MBL price information.

MBL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Moviebloc for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00001282-0.54%
30 Days$ +0.000204+9.44%
60 Days$ +0.000071+3.09%
90 Days$ -0.000089-3.63%
Moviebloc Price Change Today

Today, MBL recorded a change of $ -0.00001282 (-0.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Moviebloc 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000204 (+9.44%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Moviebloc 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MBL saw a change of $ +0.000071 (+3.09%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Moviebloc 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000089 (-3.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MBL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Moviebloc: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.002362
$ 0.002362$ 0.002362

$ 0.002591
$ 0.002591$ 0.002591

$ 0.043048
$ 0.043048$ 0.043048

-0.93%

-0.54%

-2.76%

MBL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 44.05M
$ 44.05M$ 44.05M

$ 615.05K
$ 615.05K$ 615.05K

18.64B
18.64B 18.64B

What is Moviebloc (MBL)

【MBL】MovieblocMovieBloc is a movie distribution platform based on blockchain technology. Creators get transparent revenue content, audience data, and a fair chance at release. Audiences can access a variety of film works, and can provide curatorial, foreign language subtitles, and marketing designs to the MovieBloc ecosystem to earn revenue.

Moviebloc is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Moviebloc investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MBL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Moviebloc on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Moviebloc buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Moviebloc Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Moviebloc, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MBL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Moviebloc price prediction page.

Moviebloc Price History

Tracing MBL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MBL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Moviebloc price history page.

Moviebloc (MBL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Moviebloc (MBL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MBL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Moviebloc (MBL)

Looking for how to buy Moviebloc? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Moviebloc on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MBL to Local Currencies

1 MBL to VND
62.182345
1 MBL to AUD
A$0.00366265
1 MBL to GBP
0.00177225
1 MBL to EUR
0.00205581
1 MBL to USD
$0.002363
1 MBL to MYR
RM0.01006638
1 MBL to TRY
0.0959378
1 MBL to JPY
¥0.35445
1 MBL to ARS
ARS$3.24142162
1 MBL to RUB
0.1916393
1 MBL to INR
0.20671524
1 MBL to IDR
Rp38.73769872
1 MBL to KRW
3.2956761
1 MBL to PHP
0.13717215
1 MBL to EGP
￡E.0.11474728
1 MBL to BRL
R$0.0132328
1 MBL to CAD
C$0.00326094
1 MBL to BDT
0.28871134
1 MBL to NGN
3.61867457
1 MBL to UAH
0.09851347
1 MBL to VES
Bs0.290649
1 MBL to CLP
$2.296836
1 MBL to PKR
Rs0.66939064
1 MBL to KZT
1.28492851
1 MBL to THB
฿0.07741188
1 MBL to TWD
NT$0.07067733
1 MBL to AED
د.إ0.00867221
1 MBL to CHF
Fr0.00191403
1 MBL to HKD
HK$0.01852592
1 MBL to MAD
.د.م0.0215033
1 MBL to MXN
$0.04458981
1 MBL to PLN
0.00883762
1 MBL to RON
лв0.01049172
1 MBL to SEK
kr0.02313377
1 MBL to BGN
лв0.00404073
1 MBL to HUF
Ft0.82794794
1 MBL to CZK
0.05089902
1 MBL to KWD
د.ك0.000723078
1 MBL to ILS
0.00801057

Moviebloc Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Moviebloc, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Moviebloc Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Moviebloc

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

MBL
MBL
USD
USD

1 MBL = 0.002363 USD

Trade

MBLUSDT
$0.002363
$0.002363$0.002363
-2.16%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee