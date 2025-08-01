More About MBP

MBP COIN Logo

MBP COIN Price(MBP)

MBP COIN (MBP) Live Price Chart

MBP Live Price Data & Information

MBP COIN (MBP) is currently trading at 0.08991 USD with a market cap of 1.44M USD. MBP to USD price is updated in real-time.

MBP COIN Key Market Performance:

$ 131.09K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.38%
MBP COIN 24-hour price change
15.99M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MBP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MBP price information.

MBP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of MBP COIN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0012581-1.38%
30 Days$ +0.02575+40.13%
60 Days$ +0.02562+39.85%
90 Days$ +0.02474+37.96%
MBP COIN Price Change Today

Today, MBP recorded a change of $ -0.0012581 (-1.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MBP COIN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.02575 (+40.13%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MBP COIN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MBP saw a change of $ +0.02562 (+39.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MBP COIN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02474 (+37.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MBP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of MBP COIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

MBP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.44M
$ 1.44M$ 1.44M

$ 131.09K
$ 131.09K$ 131.09K

15.99M
15.99M 15.99M

What is MBP COIN (MBP)

Welcome to MBP COIN where AI meets crypto to revolutionize various aspects of daily life! We are dedicated to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to create innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, convenience, and accessibility for users worldwide. At MBP Coin, advanced AI algorithms and blockchain technology are utilized to deliver unparalleled solutions in various domains. Built on the BEP20 protocol, the token ensures scalability, security, and interoperability with other decentralized applications

MBP COIN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MBP COIN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MBP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MBP COIN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MBP COIN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MBP COIN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MBP COIN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MBP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MBP COIN price prediction page.

MBP COIN Price History

Tracing MBP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MBP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MBP COIN price history page.

MBP COIN (MBP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MBP COIN (MBP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MBP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MBP COIN (MBP)

Looking for how to buy MBP COIN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MBP COIN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MBP to Local Currencies

MBP COIN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MBP COIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MBP COIN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MBP COIN

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

