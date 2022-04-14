MBP COIN (MBP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into MBP COIN (MBP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
MBP COIN (MBP) Information

Welcome to MBP COIN where AI meets crypto to revolutionize various aspects of daily life! We are dedicated to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to create innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, convenience, and accessibility for users worldwide. At MBP Coin, advanced AI algorithms and blockchain technology are utilized to deliver unparalleled solutions in various domains. Built on the BEP20 protocol, the token ensures scalability, security, and interoperability with other decentralized applications

Official Website:
https://mbpcoin.com/
Whitepaper:
https://mbpcoin.com/assets/img/MBPCOIN-WHITEPAPER%20Updated.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x1d42e1cd643941b26a4191e72a617ed32670df55

MBP COIN (MBP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MBP COIN (MBP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.37M
Total Supply:
$ 200.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 15.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.11M
All-Time High:
$ 0.1085
All-Time Low:
$ 0.03374812281832514
Current Price:
$ 0.08556
MBP COIN (MBP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MBP COIN (MBP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MBP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MBP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MBP's tokenomics, explore MBP token's live price!

MBP COIN (MBP) Price History

Analyzing the price history of MBP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

MBP Price Prediction

Want to know where MBP might be heading? Our MBP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

