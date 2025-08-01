More About MBX

MARBLEX Logo

MARBLEX Price(MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) Live Price Chart

MBX Live Price Data & Information

MARBLEX (MBX) is currently trading at 0.1876 USD with a market cap of 40.36M USD. MBX to USD price is updated in real-time.

MARBLEX Key Market Performance:

$ 135.66K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.21%
MARBLEX 24-hour price change
215.15M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MBX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MBX price information.

MBX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of MARBLEX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000394-0.21%
30 Days$ +0.0092+5.15%
60 Days$ +0.0057+3.13%
90 Days$ -0.0083-4.24%
MARBLEX Price Change Today

Today, MBX recorded a change of $ -0.000394 (-0.21%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MARBLEX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0092 (+5.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MARBLEX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MBX saw a change of $ +0.0057 (+3.13%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MARBLEX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0083 (-4.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MBX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of MARBLEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

MBX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is MARBLEX (MBX)

MARBLEX is creating a healthy blockchain ecosystem to prolong the PLC of Netmarble’s games.

MARBLEX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MARBLEX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MBX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MARBLEX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MARBLEX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MARBLEX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MARBLEX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MBX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MARBLEX price prediction page.

MARBLEX Price History

Tracing MBX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MBX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MARBLEX price history page.

MARBLEX (MBX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MARBLEX (MBX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MBX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MARBLEX (MBX)

Looking for how to buy MARBLEX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MARBLEX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MARBLEX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MARBLEX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MARBLEX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MARBLEX

