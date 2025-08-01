What is MARBLEX (MBX)

MARBLEX is creating a healthy blockchain ecosystem to prolong the PLC of Netmarble’s games.

MBX to Local Currencies

1 MBX to VND ₫ 4,936.694 1 MBX to AUD A$ 0.29078 1 MBX to GBP ￡ 0.1407 1 MBX to EUR € 0.163212 1 MBX to USD $ 0.1876 1 MBX to MYR RM 0.799176 1 MBX to TRY ₺ 7.61656 1 MBX to JPY ¥ 28.14 1 MBX to ARS ARS$ 257.338424 1 MBX to RUB ₽ 15.21436 1 MBX to INR ₹ 16.411248 1 MBX to IDR Rp 3,075.409344 1 MBX to KRW ₩ 261.64572 1 MBX to PHP ₱ 10.89018 1 MBX to EGP ￡E. 9.109856 1 MBX to BRL R$ 1.05056 1 MBX to CAD C$ 0.258888 1 MBX to BDT ৳ 22.920968 1 MBX to NGN ₦ 287.288764 1 MBX to UAH ₴ 7.821044 1 MBX to VES Bs 23.0748 1 MBX to CLP $ 182.3472 1 MBX to PKR Rs 53.143328 1 MBX to KZT ₸ 102.011252 1 MBX to THB ฿ 6.145776 1 MBX to TWD NT$ 5.611116 1 MBX to AED د.إ 0.688492 1 MBX to CHF Fr 0.151956 1 MBX to HKD HK$ 1.470784 1 MBX to MAD .د.م 1.70716 1 MBX to MXN $ 3.540012 1 MBX to PLN zł 0.701624 1 MBX to RON лв 0.832944 1 MBX to SEK kr 1.836604 1 MBX to BGN лв 0.320796 1 MBX to HUF Ft 65.731288 1 MBX to CZK Kč 4.040904 1 MBX to KWD د.ك 0.0574056 1 MBX to ILS ₪ 0.635964

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MARBLEX What is the price of MARBLEX (MBX) today? The live price of MARBLEX (MBX) is 0.1876 USD . What is the market cap of MARBLEX (MBX)? The current market cap of MARBLEX is $ 40.36M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MBX by its real-time market price of 0.1876 USD . What is the circulating supply of MARBLEX (MBX)? The current circulating supply of MARBLEX (MBX) is 215.15M USD . What was the highest price of MARBLEX (MBX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of MARBLEX (MBX) is 11.033 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MARBLEX (MBX)? The 24-hour trading volume of MARBLEX (MBX) is $ 135.66K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

