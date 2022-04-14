MDI (MDI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MDI (MDI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MDI (MDI) Information MDI is the world's first WEB3 medical service ecosystem, with the goal of creating a "blockchain in one's palm." We wish to move away from traditional centralized medical data services and create a blockchain-based platform that allows each user to develop and use their own personal medical information in a variety of ways. Official Website: https://www.medicle.io Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AJw04MnMCfB8UAx9RccNhzXMJWPtDlWl/view?pli=1 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x848896470d989f30503d8f883c331f63b73b66ea

MDI (MDI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MDI (MDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.37K All-Time High: $ 0.7386 All-Time Low: $ 0.000012023199168546 Current Price: $ 0.00001537

MDI (MDI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MDI (MDI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MDI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MDI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MDI's tokenomics, explore MDI token's live price!

