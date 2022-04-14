Money Dogs (MDOGS) Tokenomics
Money Dogs (MDOGS) Information
Money Dogs began as a Play-to-Earn (P2E) meme token on the TON blockchain. MDOGS has experienced rapid growth, reaching over 23 million total users, more than 6.7 million wallet connections, over 1 million daily active users (DAU), and 300,000+ paying users. It is now evolving into a platform that includes a Game Center and Launchpool to keep the community engaged. Its target audience includes TON meme coin enthusiasts and Web3 supporters who are passionate about integrating Web2 features into Web3.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Money Dogs (MDOGS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Money Dogs (MDOGS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MDOGS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MDOGS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Money Dogs (MDOGS) Price History
Analyzing the price history of MDOGS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
