Mei Solutions ($MEI) is a versatile utility token at the heart of an expansive ecosystem designed to enhance user experiences across multiple platforms. Central to this ecosystem is the ability to use $MEI tokens for purchasing Mei cosmetic products, where users are incentivized with special rewards and exclusive offers, fostering a loyal and engaged customer base. By integrating $MEI into everyday transactions, Mei Solutions not only adds value to the cosmetic purchasing process but also creates a robust rewards system that benefits all participants.
Understanding the tokenomics of Mei Solutions (MEI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Mei Solutions (MEI) Price History
Analyzing the price history of MEI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
