Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.
Overview
The Official Melania Meme token (MELANIA) is a Solana-based meme coin, primarily designed as a digital collectible and speculative asset. It is not intended to represent an investment contract, security, or to have any intrinsic utility beyond trading and holding.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana (SPL token)
- Token Address:
FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
- Total Supply: Not explicitly stated, but allocations sum to 1 billion tokens based on distribution percentages and unlock data.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Schedule / Notes
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE)
|Public Distribution
|15%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Team Vesting
|35%
|1 month lock, then 10% unlock (3.5% of total) at month 1, remaining 90% vests monthly over 12 months
|Treasury
|20%
|Unlock date not disclosed
|Community
|20%
|Unlock date not disclosed
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: The MELANIA token is a meme coin and digital collectible. It is intended for speculative trading and as a symbol of engagement with the associated artwork and values.
- No Utility or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, or other forms of compensation for holding or using the token. The project explicitly states there are no plans for ecosystem development or additional functionality.
- Acquisition: Tokens could be acquired via public distribution (likely through sales or airdrops), on exchanges, or through liquidity pools.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
Team Vesting
- Initial Lock: 1 month after TGE (Token Generation Event)
- Unlock Schedule:
- At month 1: 10% of team allocation (3.5% of total supply) unlocked
- Months 2-13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month)
- Full vesting completed by month 13
Liquidity & Public Distribution
- 100% unlocked at TGE (no lockup)
Treasury & Community
- Unlock dates not disclosed; these allocations remain locked as of the latest available data.
Unlocking Time (Recent Data)
- Recent Unlocks: No new unlocks have occurred in the past week (July 2–9, 2025), indicating that the current circulating supply is stable at 820 million tokens.
- Team Unlocks: The team allocation is being released monthly, consistent with the vesting schedule above.
Circulating Supply
- Current Circulating Supply: 820 million tokens (as of July 9, 2025)
- Trend: The circulating supply has remained constant over the past week, reflecting no recent unlocks or major supply changes.
Summary Table
|Category
|% Allocation
|Unlock Mechanism / Schedule
|Status (as of July 2025)
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Fully unlocked
|Public Distribution
|15%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Fully unlocked
|Team Vesting
|35%
|1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear vesting over 12 mo
|Ongoing monthly unlocks
|Treasury
|20%
|Not disclosed
|Locked
|Community
|20%
|Not disclosed
|Locked
Additional Notes
- Speculative Nature: MELANIA is a meme coin with no planned utility, yield, or governance features. Its value is driven by market sentiment and speculative trading.
- Transparency Concerns: There have been community concerns regarding transparency, especially around insider selling and the lack of disclosed unlock dates for Treasury and Community allocations.
- Market Impact: Large insider sales and lack of ongoing development have contributed to significant price volatility and skepticism about long-term value.
In summary: The Official Melania Meme token features a straightforward meme coin structure with a clear allocation and vesting schedule for the team, immediate unlocks for liquidity and public distribution, and undisclosed unlocks for treasury and community. There are no usage incentives or utility beyond speculation, and the project is explicit about its non-investment, non-utility nature.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Price History
Analyzing the price history of MELANIA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
MELANIA Price Prediction
Want to know where MELANIA might be heading? Our MELANIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
