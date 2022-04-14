Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) Information Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) is a crypto token on the Chiliz blockchain. It is designed for fans of a leading Brazilian association football club, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo (known simply as Flamengo). The token gives you access to a variety of benefits, rewards and decision-making opportunities related to the Brazilian football giant. Official Website: https://socios.com Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0xD1723Eb9e7C6eE7c7e2d421B2758dc0f2166eDDc

Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.43M Total Supply: $ 30.00M Circulating Supply: $ 12.10M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.54M All-Time High: $ 2.455 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.11802

Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MENGO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MENGO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) Price History Analyzing the price history of MENGO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

