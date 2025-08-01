More About MERL

Merlin Chain Logo

Merlin Chain Price(MERL)

Merlin Chain (MERL) Live Price Chart

MERL Live Price Data & Information

Merlin Chain (MERL) is currently trading at 0.10171 USD with a market cap of 73.74M USD. MERL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Merlin Chain Key Market Performance:

$ 477.75K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.30%
Merlin Chain 24-hour price change
725.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the MERL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MERL price information.

MERL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Merlin Chain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0013396-1.30%
30 Days$ +0.01557+18.07%
60 Days$ -0.01816-15.15%
90 Days$ +0.00713+7.53%
Merlin Chain Price Change Today

Today, MERL recorded a change of $ -0.0013396 (-1.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Merlin Chain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01557 (+18.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Merlin Chain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MERL saw a change of $ -0.01816 (-15.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Merlin Chain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00713 (+7.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MERL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Merlin Chain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Merlin Chain (MERL)

Merlin Chain is a Bitcoin Layer 2 that integrates the ZK-Rollup network, decentralized oracle network, Data Availability, and on-chain BTC fraud proof modules.

Merlin Chain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Merlin Chain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MERL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Merlin Chain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Merlin Chain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Merlin Chain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Merlin Chain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MERL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Merlin Chain price prediction page.

Merlin Chain Price History

Tracing MERL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MERL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Merlin Chain price history page.

Merlin Chain (MERL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Merlin Chain (MERL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MERL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Merlin Chain (MERL)

Looking for how to buy Merlin Chain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Merlin Chain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Merlin Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Merlin Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Merlin Chain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Merlin Chain

